Need to Know: July 12, 2022

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: More than 6,150 news workers were laid off amidst the COVID-19 pandemic (Columbia Journalism Review)

But did you know: While some publishers are slowing hiring plans, publishers like BuzzFeed and The Washington Post are not (Digiday)

Despite worries about a slowing economy, some media outlets are continuing with big hiring plans. BuzzFeed News is hiring while still completing buyouts after its acquisition of Complex Networks, while The Washington Post has listed dozens of new jobs so far this year. Forbes, Bloomberg and Hearst are all continuing to hire as well. But some publishers have ceased or slowed hiring, including Vox Media, Insider and Vice Media Group.

+ Noted: The Atlantic digitizes its 165-year-old archive, unlocking potential IP (AdWeek); Newspaper editor appeals court ruling that protects the privacy of people who want library books banned or reclassified (Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition)

API UPDATE

Technologist and journalist Elite Truong joins the executive team at the American Press Institute

Elite Truong, an experienced journalist, product owner and project manager, will join the American Press Institute as its first Vice President, Product Strategy. Truong most recently worked as director of strategic initiatives at The Washington Post. Truong will manage the existing American Press Institute product portfolio, which includes Metrics for News and Source Matters. Truong is already board secretary of the News Product Alliance, a nascent community of support and practice for news product thinkers.

Better News: Unapologetically ATL newsletter engages Black readers (Better News)

Like many older metropolitan newspapers, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution had a problem. After years of looking for readers in the suburbs, the paper found that its majority white audience failed to reflect the true diversity of Atlanta. Due to its role in civil rights history and the contributions of local artists, entertainers, and musicians, the city has become a center for Black culture. The Journal-Constitution needed to find a way to engage more Black readers. Najja Parker, newsletter coach at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, talks with Michael O’Connell about a report she wrote for the Better News about how the Journal Constitution grew engagement with Black audiences through the Unapologetically ATL newsletter.

TRY THIS AT HOME

How to easily turn all your articles into audio articles (The Fix)

While some news outlets like The New York Times and Denmark’s Zetland now regularly have reporters read their own articles, many newsrooms are turning to text-to-speech apps to create audio versions of their stories. The Wall Street Journal found that the automatically generated audio versions of its articles were welcomed by both younger and older readers, and “proved to be more habit-forming than their popular crossword puzzles,” writes David Tvrdon. He writes that there are several services that newsrooms can use to easily convert their articles into audio.

OFFSHORE

In the U.K., Tories charge up to £1,250 for journalists to attend conference (Press Gazette)

Journalists in the U.K. will be required to pay at least £125 (about $150) — and up to £1,250 — to cover the Conservative Party’s conference in the fall. Industry groups have called the fee, which goes up in price as the October event gets closer, “a tax on democracy” and said that it “endangers the principle of a free media.” A party official said the “modest” fee was meant to ensure that people don’t sign up and not attend, claiming that security for no-show attendees has cost the party tens of thousands of pounds in previous years. Tickets to the other parties’ conference are free, although the Labour party is asking for an optional £5 carbon offset fee from journalists.

+ Philippines’ Nobel laureate Maria Ressa loses appeal against cyber libel conviction (The Guardian)

OFFBEAT

Major brands are still running ads on ‘Stop the Steal’ sites (Marketing Brew)

A new report from NewsGuard found that major brands and government agencies are still running programmatic ads on sites like The Federalist that have pushed misinformation about the 2020 election. Nearly 2,000 brands have advertised on 66 publishers that NewsGuard has flagged for “publishing falsehoods and conspiracy theories about the election.” These programmatic ads are targeted at users, rather than websites; NewsGuard makes money by helping advertisers use blocklists to prevent ads from appearing on certain sites, writes Ryan Barwick.

UP FOR DEBATE

Media outlets should recognize and call out extremism (Twitter, @JeremyLittau)

On Sunday, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune ran a guest column that defended members of the Proud Boys; it has since been taken down, and the editor has published an apology. Media professor Jeremy Littau argues on Twitter that the piece’s inclusion was an example of a media outlet believing that its role is to host both sides of an argument regardless of the details. “So if we end up with a conception that the press’s role is to host debate on whether extremists who are spilling out into cities across the U.S. trying to instigate violence against marginalized people can still [be] good dads, then we are lost,” he writes. Instead, news outlets need to be comfortable taking a positively pro-democracy stance.

SHAREABLE

Fact check: Journalists are not all rich elites, as a Fox News guest claimed (Poynter)

In May, Batya Ungar-Sargon, an editor at Newsweek, claimed on Fox News that journalists don’t care about issues like inflation because they are “part of the elites. They are rich.” Gabrielle Settles writes that the evidence doesn’t back that up; the national median salary for a journalist is $48,370, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Ungar-Sargon also claimed that journalists, having become “elites,” don’t care about their neighbors and their communities. Settles rebuts this with stories of reporters covering tragedies like the shooting in Uvalde or receiving online abuse for trying to combat misinformation online. “If I did not care about what we do, I would not keep doing my job,” she writes.