Need to Know: July 11, 2023

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: New York Times sports staff demands answers amid turmoil with the Athletic (The Washington Post)

But did you know: The New York Times to disband its sports department (The New York Times)

The New York Times announced on Monday that it would disband its existing sports department and rely on coverage from its subsidiary The Athletic for both print and online stories. The 35 journalists currently on the sports desk will be reassigned to other roles, including a new business desk focused on money and power in sports. Just last month, The Times laid off 20 reporters from The Athletic and reassigned 20 others. Audiences can subscribe directly to the The Athletic or by opting in to a Times bundle of products.

+ Related: David Perpich pushed the New York Times to buy Wordle. Now he has to make sports work. (The Wall Street Journal) Newsletter The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Subscribe

+ Noted: Meet the four teams participating in the American Journalism Project’s local news incubator (American Journalism Project); Sussex County Community College in New Jersey to develop certificate in community journalism (Sparta Independent)

API UPDATE

Better News: Louisville Public Media makes news for and with its Black audiences

More and more newsrooms are discovering that diversifying their coverage to better represent and engage the communities they cover is not only the right thing to do, it’s necessary if they wish to remain relevant and sustainable.

Better News recently published a report about how Louisville Public Media shifted from just reporting news about Black people to making news for and with them.

Better News podcast host Michael O’Connell talks to Louisville Public Media’s vice president of content, Gabrielle Jones, about LPM’s new approach to covering the news for and with its Black audiences.

TECH TALKS TUESDAY

‘We are appalled’: G/O media union protests company’s decision to test AI content (Mediaite)

API’s Elite Truong reflects on the move into AI-generated content:

As G/O editorial director Merrill Brown notes, other media companies, including AP, have been experimenting with AI for a long time. However, AP and others differ in that they have made transparent what AI-generated content looks like on their sites to their audiences in order to maintain and attempt to avoid eroding trust. No such policy exists yet from G/O Media explaining what “early, modest tests” are in the works, which is needed in order to not see this as early signs of replacing some journalistic work, particularly alongside the editorial decision to remove bylines from the homepage. However, it’s not too late; I urge any news organization working with AI to get ahead of further trust issues by explaining to their staff and audience where their AI-generated content will live, disclaimers on the content itself and what they hope to learn by using AI. If done wrong, AI becomes a shorthand for further distrust in media organizations from both staffers and the communities they serve.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Northwestern’s student newspaper broke a blockbuster national story (Poynter)

The Daily Northwestern, the student newspaper of Northwestern University, published a story over the weekend detailing hazing in the school’s football program that a former player called “egregious and vile and inhumane.” Northwestern had previously conducted a six-month investigation into head coach Pat Fitzgerald and ultimately suspended him after two weeks. After the newspaper’s reporting, the university’s president said that the school “may have erred in weighing the appropriate sanction.” The former student said that the program had enabled sexual abuse under the guise of “team bonding.”

OFFSHORE

European Court extends ‘right to be forgotten’ from search engines to news sites (Press Gazette)

European Court of Human Rights has ruled that a news organization must abide by the EU’s “right to be forgotten” and remove references to a specific individual from an archived article. In 1994, the Belgian newspaper Le Soir wrote an article about a man who was responsible for a deadly car crash; after the article was digitized in 2008, the man asked the newspaper to remove the article or his name from it, but the paper declined. The judges found that the man was not a public figure, the article was not in the public interest and that the man had been harmed by its presence online. Several news organizations in Europe have argued that this impinges on freedom of the press and threatens to limit the use of news archives for research purposes.

OFFBEAT

Instagram’s Threads surpasses 100 million users (The Verge)

In only five days, Meta’s Threads app surpassed 100 million users — beating even the fast-rising ChatGPT, which passed that mark after two months. Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, claims that Threads is not trying to replace Twitter, and that the platform will not actively encourage hard news and politics. Twitter owner Elon Musk has been claiming recently that Twitter has 535 million “monetizable monthly active users,” but external data shows that usage on the network has dropped dramatically in recent months.

SHAREABLE

Former reporter suing CNN for unfair dismissal and racial discrimination (The Guardian)