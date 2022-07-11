Need to Know: July 11, 2022

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Covering mass shootings has become routine — and endless. But it doesn’t get easier. (USA Today)

But did you know: There are too many mass shootings for the U.S. media to cover (The Washington Post)

Increasingly, newsrooms are having to decide which mass shootings will get on-the-ground coverage and which won't, write Jeremy Barr and Elahe Izadi. Many of the journalists they interviewed said decisions about whether to send reporters to the scenes of the shootings are based on a grim combination of factors including the number of people killed and the "sense of horror and shock." Wendy Fisher, who oversees newsgathering at ABC News, said "there are moments when it's kind of like a collective earthquake. You feel these events. They are very shocking." New York Times managing editor Marc Lacey said shootings now are so commonplace that "we have to raise the bar and feature only the most heinous of shootings, the most deadly, the most awful of these awful events."

+ Noted: How global media covered the Uber law-breaking revelations (The Guardian); New report: Making Big Tech pay for the news they use (Center for International Media Assistance); Twitter vows legal fight after Musk pulls out of $44 billion deal (Reuters); David Shipley named editor of Washington Post editorial page (The Washington Post)

API UPDATES

API welcomes Anastasia Bielecka

The American Press Institute is excited to announce that Anastasia Bielecka has joined our team as an Administrative Assistant. In this role, she will work across the organization to streamline API operations, including working with the finance department to track expenses, collaborating with the Product Strategy team to track and pitch conference sessions, helping with API events and more.

API is co-sponsoring a session on community collaboration

Letrell Deshan Crittenden, API’s director of inclusion and audience growth, will host a pre-conference session of the Association for Education in Journalism and Mass Communication 2022 conference in Detroit. The Aug. 2 session will bring together researchers, journalists and community members to explore approaches to developing collaborative research initiatives, and to share lessons learned from recent engaged research and collaboration efforts. You can get more information about panelists and RSVP for the session here.

TRY THIS AT HOME

I stopped reading the news. Is the problem me — or the product? (The Washington Post)

Today’s news needs three basic ingredients — hope, dignity and agency — in order to keep people from avoiding it altogether, writes author Amanda Ripley. She confessed that she has been avoiding the news, a fact that she kept hidden “for longer than I care to admit.” Then she learned that some of her journalist friends have done the same. It made her wonder whether there was something wrong with news products that is leading people to avoid them. “There is a way to communicate news — including very bad news — that leaves us better off as a result. A way to spark anger and action. Empathy alongside dignity. Hope alongside fear,” she writes. But examples of such work today, she says, are far too rare.

OFFSHORE

Fake news and content targets international media (Deutsche Welle)

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, nefarious online actors have been posting hoax videos, fake tweets and other content that pretends to come from major news outlets. “The main purpose seems to be to spread false claims, aiding the Russian disinformation war,” write Joscha Weber and Rachel Baig. “A second aim seems to be to discredit media outlets.” The authors list several examples, including a video alleged to be from the BBC that falsely claimed that a deadly missile attack on the Kramatorsk train station was launched by Ukrainian troops firing on their own population.

OFFBEAT

Why business journalism serves Wall Street, not Main Street (Observer)

Christopher Roush, a business journalist and dean of the School of Communications at Quinnipiac University, says there is a “dissemination divide” in business journalism — people who can afford The Wall Street Journal or a Bloomberg terminal versus “the 99% of us, the 30 million small business owners and the millions of consumers” who don’t get the business news they need. He tells James Ledbetter that regional newspapers’ decisions to cut business coverage is short-sighted because it had the effect of ignoring potential advertisers. He also says he devoted a chapter in his new book to the need for colleges to educate journalists on the importance of business and economic coverage.

UP FOR DEBATE

The nation’s biggest newspaper chain wants to scale back its opinion pages. That is a grave mistake. (San Francisco Chronicle)

At a time when the country is divided over its political direction and anti-democratic forces have put core institutions in jeopardy, Gannett’s decision to scale back its opinion pages cannot be seen “as anything less than a sweeping act of unilateral disarmament,” writes Edward Wasserman. People are hungry for “interpretation, argument and reflection,” he says, arguing that newspapers should not disqualify themselves from explaining important issues in the public sphere. “The editorialist argues over what the facts mean and why they matter,” he writes.

SHAREABLE

In prison, the work of journalism is challenging but essential (Los Angeles Times)

More than 26 years in prison have shown Juan Moreno Haines that “free people aren’t really paying attention to what’s happening in our society’s prisons and jails.” Haines, senior editor of the San Quentin News and a contributing writer to Solitary Watch, says he’s compelled to write — using a typewriter and a pen — “because our walled-off voices need to be heard.” He argues that journalism from inside the prison can show the importance of rehabilitation programs. But prison officials haven’t been pleased, he says, with his stories about the cruelty they’ve shown to the incarcerated population during Covid-19 quarantines.