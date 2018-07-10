Need to Know: July 10, 2018

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: YouTube promoted conspiracy videos attacking survivors of the Parkland, Fla., and Las Vegas mass shootings (The Guardian)

But did you know: YouTube debuts plan to promote and fund ‘authoritative’ news (Wired)

YouTube announced on Monday a slew of new features it hopes will make news on the platform more reliable and less susceptible to manipulation. It will also invest $25 million in grants to news organizations looking to expand their video operations, as part of a larger, $300 million program sponsored by YouTube’s sister company, Google. One of the changes YouTube is making to suppress hoax videos and other misinformation on the platform is to display an information panel above videos covering breaking news, which will include a link to an article that Google News deems to be most relevant and authoritative on the subject. YouTube will also dedicate a section of its homepage during breaking news events to video coverage from credible news sources.

+ YouTube will also use six popular YouTube stars to educate kids about fake news (CNBC)

The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Sign Up

+ Noted: Washington Post builds tech that dynamically inserts ads into podcasts (Ad Exchanger); More than 11,000 people are paying for email newsletters on Substack’s platform (Nieman Lab); Journalist claims he was detained by ICE for his coverage of Memphis Police Department (Daily Beast); Following sale by Tronc, Los Angeles Times installs new leadership team (Los Angeles Times)

TRY THIS AT HOME

For better diversity training, focus on changing behaviors, not minds (Fast Company)

Training around diversity and inclusion often falls flat. But that’s because organizations are making a fundamental mistake in their approach, writes Vivian Giang: trying to change how employees think rather than what they do. According to management expert Peter Cappelli, organizations can get better results from training by telling employees specifically what to do, what behaviors they need to change, and why it’s important for the business. “In the short term, telling employees how to behave can be an effective anti-bias training,” writes Giang. “After all, employees are used to being told what to do by their employers. In the long term, those bias behavior changes can result in long-term biased attitude changes.”

+ Related: How to build a diverse hiring process that’s driven by values, not numbers (Fast Company)

OFFSHORE

BBC among news outlets adopting new Instagram TV platform in bid to reach younger audiences (Press Gazette)

The new video-sharing platform, announced on June 20, allows for longer programs (up to 60 minutes) to be broadcast to followers on the app. Early adopters to Instagram TV include broadcasters such as BBC News, ITV News and Sky News, and magazines such as Vice, The Economist, Vogue, Fact Magazine, NME, Esquire and Exposed Magazine. All are seeking to capture a portion of Instagram’s billion users, the majority of which are in the 18-29 age demographic. “We’re looking to give our followers a longer, more immersive version of stories we know have appeal on Instagram already,” said Ciara Riordan, deputy social news editor for BBC. “Stories that cover human interest, diversity, people helping each other out, first-person storytelling, big news stories and exclusive BBC News interviews and features.”

+ Mexican fact-checking operation Verificado closes after Mexico’s 2018 elections wrap up (Medium)

OFFBEAT

How to clean up your inbox in one hour (Fast Company)

Cleaning up an email inbox can seem like an overwhelming task, writes Kelli Smith. She offers a step-by-step suggestion of how to do it quickly. First, set a timer for 10 minutes and start mass deleting (or archiving) any messages you know you don’t need. You can make this easy by searching your inbox for common senders or subject lines (for example: LinkedIn notifications) and deleting a bunch of stuff at once. Then, create a folder system. To speed this process along, you can even create a “To File Later” folder for anything that you’re at all unsure about and an “Unsubscribe” folder for anything you don’t want anymore. In the last half hour, tackle any emails that require less than two minutes of your time and set reminders for the rest. You can also set up an automatic filing system to help organize the flow of future incoming emails.

UP FOR DEBATE

The ongoing difficulty of keeping attention on the border (Columbia Journalism Review)

Maintaining intense coverage of an issue beyond an apparent tipping point has always been difficult, writes Jon Allsop. Although the press has continued to focus on the border story, other events have lured its attention, including a Trump rally in Montana last Thursday, which sparked a fierce debate among journalists on whether the media should cover the president’s rallies that don’t yield new information and distract from ongoing stories like the border debate. “If the alternative is blacking out the unprecedented words and behavior of a sitting president, then the public loses and Trump still wins — adding further grist to his anti-media narrative,” argues Allsop. “What the media can and should do is allocate resources proportionately and contextualize their reporting” — for example, by synthesizing issues that may previously have been treated in isolation.

SHAREABLE

A couch to crash on: PressPad aims to tackle one small part of journalism’s class diversity problem (Nieman Lab)

With many media jobs in major cities, kickstarting a journalism career can sometimes mean navigating low-paying or unpaid internships in expensive places — and for applicants of lower socioeconomic status, that can be a barrier with far-reaching consequences. “I was one of those graduates who deliberately avoided internships in New York City and Washington, D.C.,” writes Marlee Baldridge. “A friend turned down a job with NBC’s Meet the Press because she fiscally could not make the $14-an-hour pay work in Washington. For some, there is no ‘making it work’ — and newsrooms in major cities see a less diverse applicant pool as a result.” This is where U.K.-based PressPad comes in, writes Baldrige. The service connects young journalists embarking on internships with an industry mentor or host who can offer a free place to stay.

+ The SCOTUS beat: Veteran reporters on how they cover the notoriously secretive institution (Columbia Journalism Review)