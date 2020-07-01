Need to Know: July 1, 2020

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Under 35s are less loyal to traditional news brands (Reuters Institute)

But did you know: The Wall Street Journal has launched a digital magazine aimed at readers 35 and under (The Wall Street Journal)

The Wall Street Journal has launched WSJ Noted, a news and culture magazine that will focus on “what it’s like to be young in today’s world.” The digital magazine, focused on readers 35 and under, will feature work from both a separate Noted team as well as reporters from across the Journal. The paper says that the first edition focuses on “how to move forward when the ground beneath us keeps shifting,” addressing topics related to the pandemic, economic uncertainty, and the systemic issues raised by the Black Lives Matter movement. The magazine will also highlight work published in other sections of the journal that may appeal to younger readers.

+ Noted: The Trans Journalists Association has been created to support trans journalists (Trans Journalists Association); The New York Times will start capitalizing Black (New York Times Co.); Chesapeake News Guild launches campaign to bring Baltimore newspapers back to local ownership (Twitter, @ChesapeakeGuild); iHeartMedia launches national radio-news service for Black community (The Wall Street Journal); NPR launches an afternoon news podcast (Nieman Lab); Scribd grows catalog to 1,000 magazines (Scribd); Benjamin Toff joins the Reuters Institute to lead the Trust in News Project (Reuters Institute)

API UPDATE

How EdNC revamped a town hall format to engage with an important audience segment — high school students (Better News)

EdNC, a nonprofit news outlet covering education in North Carolina, wanted to include high school students, most of whom aren’t allowed to vote, in the election for state superintendent. The goal was to proactively engage teens with democracy, which meant ensuring that the event was not full of stump speeches or bickering. One solution was to physically move the candidates on stage to indicate where on a scale from “strongly agree” to “strongly disagree” they stood on seven issues. The candidates then rotated through small groups to meet the students and answer individual questions. One candidate said that there were at least four questions asked by students that he hadn’t heard in the past year of campaigning.

+ Trust tip: Learn how people perceive your election reporting (Trusting News)

TRY THIS AT HOME

Journalists are using TikTok to reach a wider audience, find stories and teach media literacy (Poynter)

While TikTok has a reputation for silly dances and absurdist content, journalists are finding that the youth-oriented platform can be an ideal way to share news. But like joining any new community, it takes time for journalists to understand the nuances of the TikTok world and earn trust and credibility within that space. Many journalists engage with the comments below posts, while others are expanding media literacy by using the informality of the platform to show behind-the-scenes aspects of the reporting process.

+ Revenue Lab at The Texas Tribune announces a virtual events bootcamp for newsrooms (RevLab)

OFFSHORE

Study finds bias in European soccer broadcasts (The New York Times)

A new study published by the soccer players’ union in England and Wales has found that descriptions of Black and white players by European broadcasters are starkly different. Black players are more likely to be praised for their strength and speed, while white players are often commended for their intelligence and leadership. And white players were more likely than nonwhite players to be praised for their good work ethic. The study analyzed more than 2,000 remarks made about hundreds of players across 80 games in Italy, Spain, England and France.

OFFBEAT

Register as a journalist with Facebook to get stronger security features (Facebook)

Facebook is now allowing journalists in the U.S., Mexico, Brazil and the Philippines who work for news organizations with Facebook news pages to register as journalists on their personal pages. The new feature will offer stronger security features that are intended to help protect journalists from harassment and hacking. The option is only available to journalists within a news organization, not freelancers.

UP FOR DEBATE

Journalists are reexamining their reliance on a longtime source: The police (The Washington Post)

In the wake of high-profile killings of Black Americans like Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, journalists are increasingly questioning official police narratives surrounding crimes. Citizen videos often show vastly different incidents than official police records, and the initial police reports that often turn up in breaking news stories are sometimes wildly off the mark. (Police in Kentucky listed Breonna Taylor’s injuries as “none” after shooting her eight times.) Police argue that these initial reports are written under time pressure with limited information, but they are often mass emailed to local newsrooms, which incentivizes time-strapped reporters to use the official lines in their stories.

SHAREABLE

A story in The Oregonian changed his family’s life forever, and set his career choice (The Oregonian)

In 1998, The Oregonian wrote about an Iranian couple struggling with what to do with their severely disabled son, who was a U.S. citizen, if they were deported. The couple’s other son, Hamed Aleaziz, is now a reporter for BuzzFeed, and says that the experience with The Oregonian — which led to intervention by Senators and his parents becoming U.S. citizens — made him want to be a journalist. After NPR ran a story about Aleaziz, The Oregonian re-printed the original article.