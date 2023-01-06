Need to Know: January 6, 2023

TOP NEWS THIS WEEK

After a New York Times story about representative-elect George Santos’s background revealed that he had fabricated much of his resume, some — including the Times’s Maggie Haberman — called it a “death of local media story.” But, the Washington Post reported, hyperlocal Long Island news outlet The North Shore Leader had actually unearthed much of this story before the election but it wasn’t picked up by larger media outlets. Part of this is because the local outlet didn’t use any social media to promote its story, but also because there are fewer mid-range outlets to amplify it. (The New York Times, CNN, The Washington Post, The Bulwark)

News engagement stabilized in 2022. While cable news still continued to see big drop-offs, engagement with digital platforms and social media remained steadier last year. (Axios)

It’s time for PR for journalism. Ayala Panievsky argues that journalists should proactively make the case for the importance of journalism. (Nieman Journalism Lab)

How to track digital mercenaries behind disinformation. Digital mercenaries are online actors that push disinformation online to sway political results. (International Journalists’ Network)

