Need to Know: January 4, 2023

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: News engagement fell off a cliff in 2021 (Axios)

But did you know: News engagement stabilized in 2022 (Axios)

After the huge drop off in news engagements after the beginning of the pandemic and the last year of the Trump administration, news engagement seems to be stabilizing, reports Sara Fischer. It seems that people are mostly returning to pre-pandemic news consumption, although digital is faring much better than cable news. Avoidance of serious news like climate change and war has risen around the world, but engagement with lighter objects like sports, true crime and entertainment has continued to rise. Newsletter The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Subscribe

+ Noted: U.S. News & World Report to revamp parts of its law-school ranking (The Wall Street Journal)

API UPDATE

Trust Tip: Make earning trust sustainable (and realistic) (Trusting News)

Trust building takes time, and we know time is something most journalists feel they don’t have enough of. While we can’t create more capacity or time for you, we do have some tips and strategies for how you can make building trust more sustainable and realistic in your newsrooms as you head into the new year. Tips for making trust-building sustainable include starting small, focusing on things you can control, helping to solve a problem and involving other colleagues.

API is hiring a Program/Community Manager

API is seeking a full-time Program/Community Manager to strengthen the work of our Journalism Programs team and deepen our connection with our various alumni and partners. Working closely with the Director and Deputy Director of Local News Transformation as well as API’s Program Operations Manager and VP of Journalism Programs, the Program/Community Manager will co-design, manage and help grow our alumni community with a special focus on the Table Stakes Local News Transformation Program. The Program/Community Manager for API is a full-time (2-year contract with possibility for extension) grant-funded position. We’ll continue accepting applications on a rolling basis until we make a hire.

+ API is still accepting applications for a Web Applications Engineer.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Punchbowl adds text alerts as outlets seek Twitter alternatives (Axios)

D.C.-based political website Punchbowl News will allow paying subscribers to opt-in to text message breaking news alerts in mid-January. The site sees this as a way of distributing its news now that Twitter has become less reliable. Punchbowl will use Subtext to send messages to premium subscribers, who will not pay extra for the service. The texts will mostly cover news that breaks in between the site’s thrice daily newsletter updates. Sara Fischer writes that this is part of a larger trend of news outlets striving to be less reliant on third-party platforms.

OFFSHORE

Guardian offices closed for weeks due to ongoing fallout from suspected ransomware attack (Press Gazette)

A suspected ransomware attack hit the global IT systems of The Guardian on Dec. 20, forcing all staff to work from home until at least Jan. 23. Guardian Media Group chief executive Anna Bateson said that a number of key systems have been taken offline, and that staff are asked to work from home to lessen the strain on the network. The attack is believed to have taken out internal Wi-Fi systems but not affected print or digital publication.

OFFBEAT

How to track digital mercenaries behind disinformation (International Journalists’ Network)

Digital mercenaries are online actors — individuals, intelligence agencies, corporations, religious groups, etc. — that push disinformation online to sway political results. They target specific groups online who they believe are swayable, operating silently to support overt political campaigns. Journalists seeking to uncover these efforts should dive deep into online presences of digital mercenaries as well as follow the financials of groups involved in political campaigns.

+ Related: What journalists need to know to combat information disorder (International Journalists’ Network)

SHAREABLE

For 3 big Alabama newspapers, the presses are grinding to a halt (NPR)