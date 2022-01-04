Need to Know: January 4, 2022

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Forty-five reporters and media workers around the world were killed in 2021, the lowest death toll since The International Federation of Journalists started tracking it 30 years ago (The Associated Press)

But did you know: Being a journalist in the U.S. may be becoming more dangerous (The Washington Post)

Journalists in the U.S. are increasingly becoming the targets of violence, writes Jason Rezaian, arguing that members of the press "could start seeing an increase in the types of threats that many of our colleagues in many illiberal societies already face." Rezaian writes that the news industry has accepted a certain amount of online harassment and abuse as part of the job, and that individual journalists are hesitant to discuss specific acts of violence against them because they do not want to become the stories themselves. Those targeting the press — whether they be political extremists or law enforcement — need to be held accountable, Rezaian writes, or else "we are bound to face more and better organized assaults on our democratic institutions. And that includes the free press."

+ Noted: Institute for Nonprofit News raises a record $12 million to support NewsMatch (INN); Univision’s ill-fated cable net Fusion ceases operations (Forbes); Border Patrol launches review of secretive division that targeted journalists (Yahoo News)

Can journalism reduce perception gaps? Q & A with Noelle Malvar

“Perception gaps” are deeply distorted understandings people have of each other. In politics, the most partisan and politically active Americans are often the most misguided on views of “the other side,” while those who are less engaged are as much as three times better in guessing the views of the opposing side. In a new Q &A, API asks researcher Noelle Malvar of the nonprofit More in Common about how journalism, or poor journalism, might worsen these gaps — and how journalism instead might use framing, context and other approaches to reduce them, wherever they occur. “Polarization begets polarization,” said Malvar, “Though perceptions of polarization have the same effect.”