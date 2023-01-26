Need to Know: January 26, 2023

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Elon Musk caves to pressure from India to remove BBC doc critical of Modi (The Intercept)

But did you know: Censorship, arrests, power cuts. India scrambles to block BBC documentary. (The Washington Post)

Last week, the BBC aired the first part of a two-part series on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s involvement in a 2002 riot that resulted in the deaths of more than 1,000 people — mostly Muslims. The Indian government has been swift to discredit and censor the documentary from its citizens by invoking emergency powers to block clips from being circulated on social media. And following the efforts of several Indian universities to screen the film, officials have detained event organizers and cut power to student union halls. Instead, students are sharing links to the documentary via Telegram.

+ Noted: Deadly year for journalists as killings rose sharply in 2022 (Committee to Protect Journalists); Guardian US announces Margaret Sullivan as new weekly columnist (The Guardian); Murdoch backtracks on plan to merge his media empire (The New York Times); Reporters Shield: New program launches to help investigative reporters tackle lawsuits (GIJN); Twitter launches test of ad targeting based specifically on search queries in the app (Social Media Today)

API UPDATE

Today: Session on reaching Millennials and Gen Z

API’s Kevin Loker and Kansas City Defender’s Ryan Sorell are participating in a panel event with The Black Media Initiative, a part of the Center for Community Media at the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY. They will discuss best practices for attracting and retaining new audiences on social media platforms, as well as tools for deepening the relationship with your audience online. Register for today’s event here.

REVENUE ROUNDUP

How to design your subscriber onboarding experience (Spiny.ai)

Creating a successful subscriber onboarding journey can help new users stick around. Offering habit-building tools such as newsletters, podcasts or mobile apps give subscribers a way to engage across different platforms with various options that fit their needs. Conduct outreach with new subscribers about the immediate value their membership or subscription offers them, such as exclusive content or ad-free podcasts. This outreach can be further personalized by making the sender a specific person that guides the new user through the onboarding process with clear calls to action.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Miami Herald, el Nuevo Herald release impact report (Miami Herald)

The Miami Herald and el Nuevo Herald published a report outlining ways they changed policies and lives in 2022. It’s the second year the McClatchy-owned media company conducted an impact report, but the first time it has been made widely available. More media companies are highlighting their community and national impact to emphasize the role they play in an increasingly crowded news environment. The Herald impact report also notes how grants and partner funding helped expand local coverage.

OFFSHORE

Newsflation: UK national newspaper cover prices up 14% in a year (Press Gazette)

National newspapers in the U.K. cost 63% more than they did a decade ago and 14% more than they did just last year. The rate of weekday newspaper inflation outpaces the country’s national average of 10.5% — but only one publication costs more than a pint of draught lager, William Turvill notes. Sunday edition prices have risen more steadily and are only 10% more than last year.

OFFBEAT

We tried to run a social media site and it was awful (Financial Times)

Financial blog FT Alphaville started a Mastodon server for its subscribers a few months ago — and announced this week, with relief and regret, that they are shutting it down. Taking responsibility for a social media site introduced compliance, security and reputational risks as well as legal issues. It’s unclear whether Mastodon’s server owners are responsible for their users’ defamations, and FT Alphaville doesn’t want to find out, writes Bryce Elder. And after only a month, the blog’s server was taking up 160 gigabytes of costly cloud server space, and that number was expected to grow exponentially. “Nuking really does seem the only way out,” Elder said.

SHAREABLE

St. Cloud Times’ newsroom loses lone reporter (Axios)

Over the past six months, Gannett has laid off or bought out almost every journalist at the St. Cloud Times, a 93-year-old paper that covers a metro area of 200,000 people in Central Minnesota. Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa, the paper’s only full-time reporter, is leaving the Times next month, raising questions about how Gannett expects to operate the paper. The Times currently publishes wire stories and Gaafarelkhalifa’s work, and Gannett is hiring for a sports reporter and general assignment reporter. Meanwhile, Gaafarelkhalifa is joining other former Times employees at St. Cloud Live, a daily online publication by Forum Communications.