Need to Know: January 26, 2022

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: By mass-texting local residents, Outlier Media connects low-income news consumers to useful, personalized data (Nieman Lab)

But did you know: Pigeon 605 is delivering personalized local news via digital bird to residents in South Dakota (Nieman Lab)

Pigeon 605, a one year-old news site based in Sioux Falls, S.D., is using carrier pigeons as its inspiration for delivering local news. Users choose a virtual pigeon, name it themselves, and tell it a little bit about what type of news they want to learn about and how often they want to hear from it. The free site has 4,000 subscribers in a city of 200,000, and has been profitable thanks to advertising and sponsored content. Founder Jodi Schwan, who also owns a local business news site, said she wanted to focus on innovative delivery methods with this site, with a particular focus on text messages. Newsletter The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Subscribe

+ Noted: Cascadia Daily News, a new local newspaper, launches in Washington state (Cascadia Daily News); The Solutions Journalism Network launches the Health Equity Initiative (Medium, The Whole Story); AP to create education reporting network with support from Carnegie Corporation of New York (Associated Press); Substack adding video to lure new creators (Axios); The website Grid has several ties to the United Arab Emirates (Politico)

API UPDATE

Trust Tip: Explain your relationship with the sources in your images (Trusting News)

Many news consumers assume that people who appear in news photos or videos are paid to do so, writes Lynn Walsh. Sometimes, people informally consent to be photographed or videotaped just by virtue of being in a public space. Questions and misconceptions about the origins of images can and should be addressed proactively by news outlets, both on their websites and in their one-on-one interactions with members of the community.

TRY THIS AT HOME

The Long Beach Post is taking a new, deliberate approach to the 2022 elections (The Long Beach Post)

Ahead of this year’s elections, The Long Beach Post’s managing editor, Melissa Evans, writes that the California news outlet will be taking a new approach. After explaining how lack of resources often leads to subpar election coverage, Evans writes that this year, The Post will be focused more on readers and voters needs than on the minutiae of candidates’ campaigns. The outlet will be sending out surveys to readers, planning listening sessions and focusing more on substantive issues, while not covering press releases, staged events and endorsements.

OFFSHORE

How a Brazilian environmental news site is using geojournalism (Global Investigative Journalism Network)

InfoAmazonia, a Brazil-based environmental news site, uses satellite imagery and other remote sensing tools as part of its investigative journalism. The technique, known as geojournalism, helps illustrate complex environmental stories, such as showing how pollution had led to macro-algae clogging the coastlines of the Caribbean. InfoAmazonia’s founder, Gustavo Faleiros, is also working on training to help journalists analyze images and use spectroscopic filters to calculate measurements in vegetation.

OFFBEAT

Trump’s new social network quietly courting influencers (Axios)

Former President Trump is planning a new social network called Truth Social, and his team is apparently recruiting influencers to the platform. Sara Fischer reports that outreach doesn’t mention Trump, and some recipients think it “could be a ploy to enlist their support without realizing the affiliation.” Details about the new platform are sparse, but it appears poised to launch in the next couple months. It is likely to rival other conservative social media platforms like Parler and Gettr.

Related: Steve Bannon was deplatformed. An obscure media mogul keeps him on the air. (The Washington Post)

UP FOR DEBATE

Do countries with better-funded public media also have healthier democracies? (Nieman Lab)

A new study in The International Journal of Press/Politics has found a correlation between well-funded public media and healthy democracies. The U.S. is an outlier among rich countries on spending in public media, writes Joshua Benton; America’s $3.16 per capita spending on public media is closer to Taiwan ($5.03) and India ($1.12) than peer countries like Canada ($26.51) and Australia ($35.78). While it’s possible that strong public media helps support a more robust democracy, Benton argues that it is likely the reverse — a country with strong democratic ideals is more likely to value public media and fund it accordingly.

SHAREABLE

Slate Union shares details of new contract (Twitter, @SlateUnion)