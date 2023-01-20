Need to Know: January 20, 2023

TOP NEWS THIS WEEK

Changes at Twitter have continued to impact users. Publisher says that the removal of Twitter Moments from the platform has cut into their referral traffic. The social network has also been blocking popular third-party apps like Tweetbot. One source said that the company’s revenue has dropped by 40% and that it has lost 500 advertisers. Meanwhile, the Congressional committee exploring Jan. 6 found evidence that Twitter had failed to take proper steps to stop the spread of extremist content before the attack on the capitol. (Digiday, The Verge, The Information, The Washington Post)

After CNET admitted to running articles written by artificial intelligence, a close read found that at least one AI-generated piece was riddled with easily-avoidable errors. (CNET later added a lengthy correction to the piece.) Meanwhile, Getty Images is suing the AI art tool Stable Diffusion for scraping millions of images from its site. (Futurism; Twitter, Jon_Christian; The Verge)

MOST POPULAR STORIES THIS WEEK

These are the stories that captured the most interest from Need to Know subscribers this week.

Why whistleblowers’ trust in journalists is fading. Past whistleblowers said that they no longer trust journalists to protect and support their sources. (Substack, RQ1)

The Audience Impact Tracking Guide articulates impact from solutions journalism stories. The guide​​ offers guidance on assessing impact, metrics and measurement tools, as well as ways to craft trackable impact hypotheses. (Solutions Journalism Network)

TikTok rolls out its ‘state-controlled media’ label to 40 more countries. Accounts that the app deems to be influenced by a government agency will receive the tag. (TechCrunch)

NEW FROM API

Want the perfect manager? Here’s how to build one.

In the second installment of API’s Leadership Reset Series, Vice President of Journalism Programs Sam Ragland discusses finding the support you need if your manager is inaccessible. By identifying the people and traits you want to be surrounded by at work, you can fill the gaps by thinking beyond your direct supervisor. There’s even a BINGO card you can use to get started.

Trust Tip: Use snail mail to reach new audiences (Trusting News)

When launching a new solutions beat last year, Arizona Daily Star reporter Caitlin Schmidt wanted to make sure she was covering issues and solutions the community really cared about. To do this, she used newsroom subscription data to target certain zip codes where there was low engagement with the newspaper. Then, she mailed postcards to people in these zip codes that included a link to a community survey in both Spanish and English. While there were only a handful of responses, even just sending out these postcards can be a good way of creating a touch point with new communities and demonstrating the newspaper’s commitment to transparency and inclusive coverage.

FOR THE WEEKEND

+ When a journalist’s actions become the focus of a murder trial (Poynter)

+ What does it mean to reinvent journalism? (Dame Magazine)

+ Are we too worried about misinformation? (Vox)