Need to Know: February 9, 2023

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: This newspaper doesn’t exist: How ChatGPT can launch fake news sites in minutes (Poynter)

But did you know: How to stop AI from eating journalism (In These Times)

There seems to be an endless supply of articles about the use of ChatGPT and similar AI-driven technologies to write articles, but Hamilton Nolan writes that the journalism industry has been through this before, and can adapt to the new technology better than other industries. The premise of a new technology decimating the existing industry is not a new one, and the journalism industry has the benefits of strong unions and a code of ethics dictating what counts as journalism, allowing us to weather the storm. But the media needs to focus on establishing rules around the use of AI in reporting, highlight approaches to reporting and sourcing a story, and strengthen their accountability.

+ Noted: NBC, MSNBC employees plan walkout in protest of layoffs (Washington Post); U.N. concerned over Cameroon press safety after second journalist killed (Reuters); The Times reports 11% increase in revenue as digital subscriptions climb (The New York Times); Instagram expands access to Reels-focused tipping feature, Gifts (TechCrunch)

API UPDATE

How the Detroit Free Press is using personas to better gauge readers’ interests

Here’s an idea to steal and adapt: Consider your readers not just as political junkies or sports nuts, but as multi-dimensional people who love politics and are enamored with baseball (or both). When you do that, you can open readers to a wide range of different coverage they didn’t know you had. The Detroit Free Press wanted to improve reader retention, so they analyzed the reading behaviors of readers who followed coverage of the Detroit Tigers baseball team during spring training. Editors found success in including links to non-sports stories within the Tigers coverage.

REVENUE ROUNDUP

7 lessons for publishers from 7 different subscription businesses (The Audiencers)

The subscription economy has exploded over the past decade, and Lennart Schneider writes that it’s one of the most important economic trends in recent decades. He shared what he learned from seven subscription-based companies and how publishers can adapt those lessons to their own products. For example, membership platform Steady fosters a community approach so subscribers feel like they’re part of a group of like-minded people. Audiobook provider Bookbeat filters out “bargain hunters” by shutting down their subscription as soon as they cancel their free trial, while language learning app Babbel requires subscribers to commit to three months.

TRY THIS AT HOME

FT creates AI editor role to lead coverage on new tech (Press Gazette)

The Financial Times has hired Madhumita Murgia to provide analysis on AI developments and implications. She will write about the business, companies, science and policies driving the accelerating adoption of AI, as well as help provide expertise to reporters who are increasingly encountering stories about the impacts of AI on various industries.

OFFSHORE

Harrowing video and excellent explanatory journalism helped the world try to comprehend the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria (Poynter)

Massive quakes and more than 80 aftershocks have devastated areas of Turkey and Syria, leaving nearly 12,000 people dead. First-person reporting and videos from the region have helped the world try to comprehend the disaster. Exceptional explanatory journalism has outlined why the quakes were so deadly and how social and political challenges have compounded its effects. Interactive maps, visuals and photos show the scale of the disaster, as well.

OFFBEAT

Millennials had the biggest increase in giving among the generations, new survey finds (The Chronicle of Philanthropy)

Millennial households gave 40 percent more to charity last year than they did in 2016, while donations from Gen X and Boomers fell during the same time period, according to a new report. Boomers gave the biggest gifts to charity overall, contributing an average of $2,921 in 2016 and $2,568 in 2021, while Millennials gave $942 in 2016 and $1,323 in 2021. Gen X households ranked lowest in the amount they donated. More donors overall are giving through smartphones or tablets, and QR codes have grown increasingly popular among younger donors.

SHAREABLE

Media company Ozy is attempting a comeback (Semafor)

The founder of youth-focused media company Ozy, along with Puerto Rico’s former mayor, asked brands to invest in the company during an event Wednesday — but didn’t address Ozy’s previous public implosion or the ongoing federal investigation into the company. The revelation in 2021 that an Ozy executive posed as a Google executive during a meeting with Goldman Sachs revealed other questionable situations and caused the collapse of the company. Ozy founder Carlos Watson also announced the return of music and ideas festival Ozy Fest this year, although the organization never publicly acknowledged that the last one was canceled.