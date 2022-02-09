Need to Know: February 9, 2022

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: How the pandemic pushed journalists to exit the industry (Digiday)

But did you know: What journalists who left the industry experience when they come back (Poynter)

There used to be an unwritten rule in journalism — ”if you leave, you don’t come back.” But that is starting to change, writes Elizabeth Djinis. Many people left the industry due to burnout or lack of opportunity and went to build skills in different industries. But even when working in other fields, they still felt connected to the industry, considering themselves “non-practicing journalists.” When they had the opportunity to return to the journalism world, they had set higher standards for themselves, insisting on elements like room for growth and work-life balance that they had lacked in previous journalism roles.

Newsletter The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Subscribe

+ Noted: News Revenue Hub launches new newsletter, Beyond the Paywall (The News Revenue Hub); Indiana AG sued over barring journalist from press conferences (WBAA); CBS London bureau chief leaves after clash with boss over rescue of Afghan journalists (New York Post)

API UPDATE

What might journalism learn from ‘bridging’? A Q&A with Mónica Guzmán

A growing cohort of people and groups are seeking to find ways to bridge the deep divides in America, despite what seems like intractable polarization. What might journalists take from this work? Is it even a journalist’s job to get people to see and understand views opposed to their own? If so, how can they approach this work? In this Q&A, API’s Kevin Loker spoke with author Mónica Guzmán, who works with the organization Braver Angels, about how reporters and editors might better uncover people’s concerns, avoid assumptions about their views and maintain strong curiosity about how people arrive at their positions. It might, Guzman says, result in truer stories.

+ Trust Tip: Ask how the news makes people feel (Trusting News)

TRY THIS AT HOME

How to report on neurodiversity accurately and ethically (Journalism.co.uk)

Neurodiversity encompasses many medical diagnoses that impact the way a person interacts with the world, including autism, ADHD, dyspraxia and dyslexia. When referring to someone who is neurodivergent, it’s important for journalists to ask them how they describe themselves and how they define their own condition, writes Fern McErlane. And when interviewing neurodiverse people, accommodations should be offered to ensure that they are comfortable; for instance, someone who struggles with eye contact may prefer to not have their camera on during a Zoom interview.

OFFSHORE

Anger after News Corp and Google Australia set up journalism academy (The Guardian)

Last week, News Corp and Google Australia announced that they are teaming up to establish the Digital News Academy, a nine-month course for journalists at the University of Melbourne’s business school. Others at the university, including the director of the school’s journalism program, have criticized the move, saying it’s a sign of News Corp’s “antagonism” for journalism programs and an attempt to avoid the “questioning culture of liberal arts and humanities.” The News Academy’s head said the business school was chosen as a partner because the program is “unashamedly about the business of journalism.”

OFFBEAT

The Congressional Hispanic Caucus is looking into Spanish-language misinformation on social media (Axios)

In the wake of massive Spanish-language misinformation campaigns that have spread on social media, the Congressional Hispanic Caucus has requested meetings with the heads of Meta, TikTok, YouTube and Twitter. On many platforms, misinformation about the pandemic or the 2020 election that has been taken down in English remains in Spanish, write Ashley Gold and Russell Contreras. An analysis by the Latino research firm Equis found that Spanish-language YouTube videos played a big role in “convincing some Latino voters to support former President Donald Trump” in the 2020 election, with many videos “purporting to be news analyses coming from Latin America.”

UP FOR DEBATE

How can you judge the quality of a news outlet? (Nieman Lab)

A new paper suggests that social media algorithms should assess the political diversity of a news outlet’s audience as a metric for the outlet’s journalistic quality. The study found that news sites whose audiences are more politically extreme generally have lower journalistic standards than those with more politically mixed audiences. This knowledge could help platforms promote higher-quality journalism without having to individually assess the trustworthiness of each outlet or article.

SHAREABLE

How Jeff Zucker’s morning meetings inspired staffers at CNN (Time)

Since CNN President Jeff Zucker announced his resignation from the network last week, many staffers have publicly mourned the loss of the executive. Former CNN employee S. Mitra Kalita writes that Zucker inspired such loyalty, in part, due to his 9 a.m. morning meetings. He “produced the meeting as though it was a show,” she writes, bantering with employees as they filed in and cueing people up to repeat good points he’d heard them make elsewhere. It was also an opportunity for anyone at the network — from executive producers to interns — to jump in with ideas about coverage. And when some complained that the meetings were dominated by white men, Kalita writes, Zucker took that criticism to heart and made a point of including different voices in the conversation.