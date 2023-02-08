Need to Know: February 8, 2023

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Disinformation in Spanish is prolific on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube despite vows to act (The Guardian)

But did you know: NPR covered the State of the Union in English and Spanish (NPR)

For the first time, NPR covered last night’s State of the Union speech in both English and Spanish. The parallel broadcasts could be heard on both member stations across the country and online. The English language coverage was hosted by All Things Considered’s Ari Shapiro, while a bilingual broadcast aimed at Spanish speakers was hosted by Morning Edition’s A Martínez. The network also offered a video stream with a Spanish translation of the speech. For the bilingual coverage, the network was joined by Sergio Martínez-Beltrán, who is part of the public radio journalism collaboration the Texas Newsroom.

+ Related: C-SPAN's access is once again limited in Kevin McCarthy's house. Will that change? (Vanity Fair)

+ Noted: Civic News Company is now the parent organization for Chalkbeat, Votebeat and possibly future beats to come (Chalkbeat)

+ Noted: Civic News Company is now the parent organization for Chalkbeat, Votebeat and possibly future beats to come (Chalkbeat)

API UPDATE

Inclusion Index report: Assessing the Pittsburgh news ecosystem’s commitment to DEIB

Following the community event announcing highlights from the Pittsburgh Inclusion Index cohort, API released a full public report outlining the Inclusion Index process and findings, the newsrooms’ current DEIB assessment as well as key ecosystem recommendations for improvement. API worked with the Pittsburgh Black Media Federation and five local newsrooms to address gaps in coverage and outline processes to enact sustainable change.

Trust Tip: Six examples of how to inject transparency into daily journalism (Trusting News)

Many journalists value transparency and want to be transparent with their audiences. But we know it can be tough for journalists to picture what transparency should look like day to day. Mollie Muchna recommends starting with anticipated questions and answering those questions publicly. A simple and popular option is to put a pull-out box next to or below a text story, while an editor’s note at the top of a story can be a good, quick way to point to how you’re working to be fair and consistent with your coverage. Another option is including information within a story, newsletter or social media post.

TRY THIS AT HOME

A journalistic lesson for an algorithmic age: Let the scientific method be your guide (NiemanLab)

As part of her parting message from The Markup, co-founder Julia Angwin explains how she worked with her newsroom to use the scientific method for accountability journalism. Instead of focusing on “objectivity,” she says journalists should start with a hypothesis and then test it against evidence. She offers 10 steps for using this approach, including focusing on the importance of a topic rather than its novelty, collecting your own data rather than relying on other institutions and showing your work to build trust with readers.

OFFSHORE

Botswana newspapers get behind paywalls (Jamlab)

Across Botswana, traditional news outlets are introducing paywalls as Google and Facebook have dominated the digital advertising space. “The challenge especially in Africa is poor infrastructure and unreliable services such as electricity and poor internet connections,” says Thapelo Ndlovu of nonprofit Community Media Foundation. “Eventually print will be some delicacy, afforded by a few.” Others argue that paywalls are doomed to fail, especially with younger readers, and that the future of quality news lies with civic media.

OFFBEAT

Google now wants to answer your questions without links and with AI. Where does that leave publishers? (NiemanLab)

With Google and Microsoft announcing AI-based chatbots to compete with ChatGPT, Joshua Benton writes that search will increasingly use artificial intelligence to answer questions rather than linking to websites. This could create a problem for news publishers, who will still be providing information to services like Google but not receiving any referrals or ad money for doing so. “Local information, gathered by local reporters, can be exceptionally valuable in the right contexts,” writes Benton. “Will search engines be able to ingest that knowledge and chat it back out to users without sending even a pageview the publisher’s way?”

+ Related: The people onscreen are fake. The disinformation is real. (The New York Times)

SHAREABLE

America’s print tabloid era is over (Axios)