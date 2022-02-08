Need to Know: February 8, 2022

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Fewer than one in 10 people can distinguish online sponsored content from news articles (Phys.org)

But did you know: Native advertising raises questions about journalistic integrity (The Conversation)

Native advertising, also known as sponsored content or partner posts, has become ubiquitous in modern media. Michelle A. Amazeen, a professor of mass communication at Boston University, writes that this sponsored content may influence the editorial output of the news organization. In her research, she found that there was often less news coverage of companies after they had purchased native advertising in mainstream news outlets. For instance, after Wells Fargo hired the content studios of The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal to create native ads, there was less coverage of the company across all mainstream media.

API UPDATE

Applications open for Trust 101: Earning Trust With Communities of Color (Medium, Trusting News)

Trusting News is again offering Trust 101: Earning Trust With Communities of Color, a 6-week virtual program designed for local journalists in U.S. newsrooms who are willing to make a commitment to better relationships with and service to communities of color. Leading the class alongside the Trusting News team is Letrell Deshan Crittenden of API (which co-hosts Trusting News, along with the Reynolds Journalism Institute). The course will run from March 21 to April 29. The priority application deadline is Feb. 28. Apply here.

TRY THIS AT HOME

How GBH’s inclusion and equity officer is listening to staffers who have “passion and purpose and voice” (Current)

Last year, Yemisi Oloruntola-Coates became chief inclusion and equity officer of Boston’s public media outlet GBH. On top of DEI efforts, part of her focus is accessibility, she says, including the importance of features like closed captioning in television programs, which help those who are deaf or hard-of-hearing, have learning disabilities, or are not fluent in English. She also leads the Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility Council, which is composed of 20 employees, from entry-level to senior managers. The goal of the council is for staffers from a variety of backgrounds to bring concerns and ideas to people who have the power to enact change.

+ How Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service builds cycles of trust (Institute for Nonprofit News)

OFFSHORE

Solar panels and trap lyrics: Lessons on AI from an old Argentinian newspaper (Reuters Institute)

The 150-year-old Argentinian newspaper La Nación began using artificial intelligence in 2020 as part of an investigation into renewable energy projects in the country. The team trained an algorithm to identify the shape of solar farms, rather than individual solar panels, because it was easier for the computer to learn shapes. The team also used their new AI skills to analyze trap music, an increasingly popular genre in Argentina. After running hundreds of song lyrics, the news outlet produced an interactive feature that allowed users to access an extensive dictionary of words used in trap songs, as well as an “egometer” that tracked how often an artist mentions themself in their songs.

OFFBEAT

How Wikipedia struggles to cover modern creators (Substack, Creative Contemplation)

Many internet creators have become household names, but because of their ambiguous role in the media landscape, Wikipedia has not yet figured out a cohesive strategy for when and how to spotlight them, writes Catherine Yeo. Subjects of Wikipedia articles need to have “notability,” a designation usually measured by secondary media coverage. But for creators who are building their own fame within platforms, notability is often not tied to attention from the mainstream media. For example, TikTok star Bella Poarch first went viral in August of 2020 with a video that amassed 668 million views, but she wasn’t deemed worthy of her own page until she released a song that got mainstream press coverage.

UP FOR DEBATE

Biden’s Justice Dept. promised to support a strong journalist shield law. So why hasn’t it? (Freedom of the Press Foundation)

In July, Attorney General Merrick Garland barred government surveillance of journalists in almost all scenarios, and announced that he would support congressional legislation to codify the new guidelines into law. But since then, “the DOJ has not lifted a finger publicly or privately in order to help get its new media rules passed by Congress,” writes Trevor Timm, executive director of the Freedom of the Press Foundation. Legislation in this area is important, writes Timm, who argues that the Justice Department’s media policy is unenforceable and could be easily changed by any future attorney general.

SHAREABLE

