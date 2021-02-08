Need to Know: February 8, 2021

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: In December, Fox News aired a package to debunk election falsehoods after election technology company Smartmatic threatened to sue (CNN)

But did you know: Lawsuits may fight election disinformation (The New York Times)

After Smartmatic filed a lawsuit alleging three Fox News anchors spread falsehoods about its voting equipment last week, Fox Business canceled one of the host’s shows, “Lou Dobbs Tonight.” This is the second lawsuit a voting technology company has filed over pro-Trump figures’ false election claims, and some First Amendment lawyers have argued the courts could be one way to address election conspiracy theories. Other outlets are continuing to run such material but prefacing it with disclaimers, which have run with Rudy Giuliani’s show on New York radio station WABC and a film on One America News Network that has been thoroughly debunked.

+ Noted: McClatchy to create a minimum salary of $42,000 (Twitter, @JeongPark52); One of the journalists behind The New York Times’ discredited “Caliphate” podcast was moved to the higher education beat (The Daily Beast); Two Times journalists, including the producer behind “Caliphate,” depart over past behavior (NPR)

API RESOURCES

How listening informs La Estrella de Tucsón’s reporting during COVID-19

Liliana López Ruelas, Hispanic community engagement editor of La Estrella de Tucsón and one of API’s community listening fellows, explains how she established communication with readers via WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger and how that helped shape La Estrella’s original reporting in the early days of the pandemic. She also offers helpful advice for translating content into Spanish and centering it from a Hispanic community’s perspective.

TRY THIS AT HOME

How journalists are using text messages to build deeper relationships with readers (Nieman Lab)

Part of the idea behind text platforms like Subtext is to move audience relationships into a form that can be more conversational and direct than social media. Some news outlets are using the platform as a free perk for subscribers, while others offer a paid subscription to texts that cover a certain topic. Publications can text readers news roundups, while others have sent them recipes or used the platform to answer readers’ questions on topics like COVID-19. Subtext has a 2% churn rate and an average open rate of 92%, according to co-founder and CEO Mike Donoghue.

OFFSHORE

Why it’s worth investigating redacted vaccine contracts (Global Investigative Journalism Network)

COVID-19 vaccine contracts with pharmaceutical manufacturers suffer from a lack of transparency and a tendency to be redacted, with key information like cost per dose and delivery details often missing. Despite heavy redaction of vaccine contracts from around the world, reporters have still found newsworthy details in the documents, which should include information like whether or not the purchaser can send the vaccine to other countries. After examining a manufacturing contract, NPR correspondent Sydney Lupkin reported last month that a federal contract with Emergent BioSolutions allowed the company to reserve doses for its employees and their family members.

+ Earlier: Why the United States’ vaccine contracts could stay secret (NPR)

OFFBEAT

Twitter’s new content moderation plan relies on crowdsourcing (First Draft)

Under this crowdsourced moderation program, users will identify and add context to misleading tweets. This approach may help address the scale of misinformation, but Madelyn Webb and Bethan John write that it could be vulnerable to brigading, which involves a group taking coordinated action online, usually to harass an individual. Many sites, including Twitter, already use some crowdsourcing in their moderation, such as user reports on problematic content and upvote buttons that highlight certain posts.

UP FOR DEBATE

How Marjorie Taylor Greene coverage gives her political star status (The Washington Post)

While running for office, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene gained attention for being a QAnon conspiracy theorist, and she has since won election and a prominent place in political news coverage. Media monitoring service Critical Mention found that since the election, Greene’s name came up about 400 times on MSNBC, 200 on CNN and about 30 on Fox News. Elahe Izadi writes that some critics of this coverage have worried if it could be raising her status and amplifying falsehoods. New York University journalism professor Jay Rosen argues that because Greene wants to be perceived as being a media target, attempting to cover her critically instead is “building her résumé.”

+ Related: TV news outlets overrepresent extreme partisans in Congress (Journalist’s Resource)

SHAREABLE

The Tampa Bay Times gets ‘Brady effect’ traffic from New England (Poynter)

When journalists at the Tampa Bay Times received word that star quarterback Tom Brady would join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they expected interest in their sports coverage to grow. Its traffic data shows that the site’s visitors from Massachusetts have more than doubled in the past year to about 2.5 million, and in 2020, the site’s most-read story was about Brady buying a waterfront mansion. This growth happened as the newsroom’s sports team adjusted to diminished access to players during the pandemic, with one-on-one interviews moving onto Zoom.