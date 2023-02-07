Need to Know: February 7, 2023

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: BuzzFeed says it will use AI to help create content, stock jumps 150% (CNN)

But did you know: This newspaper doesn’t exist: How ChatGPT can launch fake news sites in minutes (Poynter)

In less than half an hour, Alex Mahadevan used ChatGPT to create the text to populate an entirely fake news website — complete with a masthead, a corrections policy, several letters to the editor and a made-up article about local corruption. It could even write code for a hypothetical website. He writes that the same bad actors who have developed "pink slime" websites that pose as real local news could use AI to build a slew of authentic-looking websites quickly and cheaply.

+ Noted: LaSharah S. Bunting joins ONA as new CEO and Executive Director (Online News Association); The Houston Landing launches: Local news for the greater Houston area (The Houston Landing); Julia Angwin is leaving The Markup, which she founded 5 years ago (The Markup); National Enquirer, scandal-plagued tabloid, to be sold (The New York Times)

API UPDATE

API Tech Talks: Engaging readers in an era of social platform flux

How can newsrooms and journalists stay connected to readers and communities — and each other? How can we re-examine what social strategies are working and prioritize amidst constant uncertainty? How are we allocating our limited time and staff resources? API is hosting a virtual participatory event to dive into these questions. Register here.

TRY THIS AT HOME

An investigative reporter was slain. What about his unfinished story? (The Washington Post)

After Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German was murdered last year, his editor asked The Washington Post to help finish covering a local story that German had been working on at the time of his death. Reporter Lizzie Johnson, working from German’s outline, spent three months reporting on the story of a Ponzi scheme targeting Mormon investors; it was published simultaneously by the Post and the Review-Journal. It’s the latest in a tradition of journalists putting aside competition to finish the work of slain journalists.

OFFSHORE

‘A different perspective’: The journalist reporting the Amazon through fresh eyes (The Guardian)

Elaíze Farias is the editor of Amazônia Real, a 10-year old digital outlet focusing on telling stories of “the violation of Indigenous, environmental and human rights” in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest. Farias and her co-founders believe that their outlet can be a laboratory for a post-colonial approach to journalism. For instance, reporters are encouraged to work on the timeline of the communities that they cover, rather than imposing deadlines on them. Amazônia Real proudly says that it stands in solidarity with oppressed groups and seeks to defend Indigenous people.

OFFBEAT

‘De-influencers’ want you to think twice before buying that mascara (The Wall Street Journal)

In response to the overwhelming number of sponsored videos and influencer posts on social media, “de-influencers” are trying to fight overconsumption and online gimmicks on platforms like TikTok. Often, they will refer viewers to less expensive options, or discourage purchasing certain categories of products entirely. Sara Ashley O’Brien and Lane Florsheim write that with so much influencer content, consumers are forced to do more work to detect which reviews are sincere, making honest and raw critiques more valuable. Some worry that de-influencers could be used by brands to disparage their competitors.

SHAREABLE

Gannett ends online comments for a majority of its news sites (Poynter)