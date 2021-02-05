Need to Know: February 5, 2021

OFF THE TOP

But did you know: NPR launches Station Investigations Team as part of Collaborative Journalism Network (NPR)

NPR has created a Station Investigations Team, which will work with member stations to report “ambitious investigative projects.” Led by Washington Post alum Cheryl W. Thompson, the team will include a producer and data editor to help local reporters learn technical skills, as well as help stations localize national stories. This is the third component of the Collaborative Journalism Network, an ongoing collaboration between NPR and its member stations to strengthen local reporting and build relationships between stations.

API RESOURCES

How collaborating helped two Idaho publishers engage Latino audiences

Sami Edge, a reporter for Idaho Education News and an API 2019-20 Community Listening Fellow, had an ambitious project in mind: Hold listening sessions with Latino students and their families to understand their thoughts on the state’s education system, and then build a reporting series based on their input. But organizing the listening sessions was daunting. So Edge paired up with Nicole Foy, an investigative reporter for the Idaho Statesman who covers Latino affairs and had already built relationships with Latino communities across the state. Together, they launched the Latino Listening Project.

TRY THIS AT HOME

In a tough year, branded content was an effective revenue generator for local media (Branded Content Project)

As the pandemic ravaged newsrooms across the world, many newsrooms found that branded content was a strong revenue generator. The Branded Content Project, a partnership between the Local Media Association, the Local Media Consortium and the Facebook Journalism Project, talked to publisher members about the successes and failures of using branded content over the last year. At the Philadelphia Inquirer, one of the keys was getting different departments to work together to reach out to clients proactively and produce useful content. MaineToday Media’s success with virtual events led to companies asking them to host online events for them. At Minnpost, careful discussions between the editorial and sales side led to stronger content.

OFFSHORE

News Media Canada uses blank front pages as part of nationwide campaign to require tech giants to pay for news (Toronto Star)

News Media Canada, a newspaper trade association in Canada, has organized a campaign of blank front pages to protest the tech giants’ domination of online advertising. In a note to readers, Toronto Star CEO John Boynton writes the campaign is “to raise awareness that our newspapers and their digital news outlets — and our democracy — are under attack.” The campaign, called Disappearing Headlines, includes an open letter to Members of Parliament to require that Google and Facebook pay for use of news content. The campaign suggests that Ottawa follow the Australian model and adopt legislation that will allow newspapers to negotiate a fair price for their content with the tech companies.

OFFBEAT

TikTok is adding a potential misinformation warning label (Gizmodo)

Like most social media platforms, TikTok has been plagued by misinformation. Now the company is trying to combat its spread by implementing warning labels on potentially false information that hasn’t been verified by fact-checkers. Posts that include unproven claims, especially ones related to ongoing events, will be flagged and will not be featured in users’ content feeds. The video’s creator will receive an alert that their post has been flagged, and anyone wishing to share such a post will be required to click through a pop-up that reiterates that the content is unverified. Videos are sent to independent fact-checkers; posts that have been fully debunked will be removed.

UP FOR DEBATE

The Fairness Doctrine won’t solve our problems — but it can foster needed debate (The Washington Post)

In response to waves of misinformation and disinformation, many are calling for a renewal of the Fairness Doctrine, a post-war media policy that ensured that public broadcasters covered issues of public importance and required that diverse viewpoints be shared. When it was implemented, Victor Pickard writes, the limited availability of radio and television spots made the government worry that commercial interests would dominate the public discourse. Invoking the Fairness Doctrine now is unlikely to work, given how much information is spread via cable TV and the internet, but those working toward the goal of fighting against media consolidation and for democratized media can learn lessons from the ideals behind the policy.

SHAREABLE

Student journalists at an HBCU campus newspaper took on racist local media — and won (Scalawag)

In 2018, Alexis Wray was the editor-in-chief of the student newspaper at North Carolina A&T State University, a historically Black college. She and her classmates embarked on a year-long project to explore how local media defaulted to racist tropes when it came to references to the school, like identifying crimes as located “near” NC A&T. These tropes create the impression that the college is associated with crime, even if the incidents were not on campus, and led to a distrust of the school and its students. At Wray’s invitation, representatives from four local newsrooms sat down for a roundtable discussion about these biases, after which the use of the school as a landmark for crimes dropped in those outlets.

FOR THE WEEKEND

+ The courts beat: If Nate Gartrell doesn’t report on police misconduct in his county, who will? (Columbia Journalism Review)

+ Journalists in Europe complicate the narrative of colonization (International Journalists’ Network)

+ How the Biden administration can help solve our reality crisis (The New York Times)

+ The Information’s Jessica Lessin built a newsroom she wanted to work in — and coaches other journalists-turned-founders on doing the same (Nieman Lab)