Need to Know: February 4, 2022

TOP NEWS THIS WEEK

On Wednesday, the Senate antitrust subcommittee held a hearing on the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act, which would allow news organizations to collectively bargain with Google and Facebook. Supporters say that the bill would allow smaller news outlets to compete in a lopsided digital marketplace; opponents say it would mostly benefit large organizations and “entrench existing power relationships.” The bipartisan bill’s promoters and detractors don’t follow simple partisan lines. The trade association News Media Alliance supports the bill, while media advocacy group Free Press Action has expressed reservations; News Corp has come out in favor of it, while Breitbart opposes it. (The Hill, Real Clear Policy, Public Knowledge, News Media Alliance, Free Press, Politico)

MOST POPULAR STORIES THIS WEEK

These are the stories that captured the most interest from Need to Know subscribers this week.

Lessons from two decades of newsroom lawyering. Dick Tofel, who worked as a newsroom attorney for more than two decades, says that the goal isn’t to win lawsuits, but to prevent them in the first place. The best way to do that is to always ask subjects of a piece for comment, always respond to good-faith complaints and always correct errors. (Substack, Second Rough Draft)

Journalists say their news organizations are increasing diversity efforts. In a poll of industry professionals, more than half said that their media outlets have recently implemented new language policies for discussing communities of color, held DEI trainings and workshops, and changed hiring practices to encourage diversity. (Medill Local News Initiative)

Alden’s attempted takeover of Lee Enterprises heats up. The hedge fund and the newspaper chain are locked in a battle over two seats on Lee’s board. Shareholders will vote at Lee’s annual meeting in March. (Poynter)

NEW FROM API

API welcomes Ariam Alula as editorial associate

The American Press Institute is excited to announce that Ariam Alula has joined our team as Editorial Associate. In her role, Alula will contribute to and further develop editorial initiatives across the organization, especially this Need to Know newsletter. Most recently, Alula has consulted with several organizations in the journalism support space, including Institute for Nonprofit News, Women Do News and API. Since late 2021, she has worked on the project team for API’s Listening & Sustainability Lab, a program for publishers of color in partnership with the Racial Equity in Journalism Fund at Borealis Philanthropy.

FOR THE WEEKEND

+ Taylor Lorenz hopes The New York Times will “evolve in their ways” as she leaves for The Washington Post (Vanity Fair)

+ Is the legal standard for libel outdated? Sarah Palin could help answer. (The Washington Post)

+ A holistic strategy for content distribution, audience growth, and engagement (EdNC)

+ When women make headlines: A visual essay about the (mis)representation of women in the news (The Pudding)