Need to Know: February 4, 2021

You might have heard: The Compass Experiment’s goal was to find ways to make local news financially sustainable (Medium, The Compass Experiment)

But did you know: The Compass Experiment is handing over its two local news outlets to news companies McClatchy and Village Media (Medium, The Compass Experiment)

In the 18 months since the Compass Experiment was launched by Google and McClatchy, it has opened two local news sites — Mahoning Matters in Youngstown, Ohio, and The Longmont Leader in Longmont, Colorado. The sites have their own local staff that operated with support from the Compass Experiment’s central staff. However, the news outlets have not become sustainable, and so the Compass Experiment plans to shift operations for Mahoning Matters to McClatchy’s news division, and The Longmont Leader to Village Media, a network of local news websites. The Compass central team will disband over the next few weeks. The lessons learned from the experiment will continue to live on Medium. “One of the hardest lessons we have learned so far is how difficult it is to efficiently operate local news sites without the benefits of a network,” says Mandy Jenkins, general manager of The Compass Experiment.

How to build a metrics-savvy newsroom

Our strategy study looks at how newsrooms can break down audience metrics into meaningful insights; and how journalists can apply those insights to their daily work.

Make sure your audience understands the difference between news and content that is sponsored or underwritten (Twitter, @TrustingNews)

According to a story that ran Tuesday in the Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga TV station WTVC NewsChannel 9 charges political candidates to appear on its show “This N That.” Which seems like a major ethical problem, except that the show is not a news program, but a “sales and lifestyle show,” according to the station’s general manager. However, that distinction is by no means clear to viewers — it’s not stated on the show’s website or social media profiles. “There should be no doubt in your audience’s minds about whether money is exchanged for coverage,” writes Trusting News Director Joy Mayer. As an example, here’s how technology news site Geekwire explains underwritten content both on its website and in a story.

Twitter unblocked accounts that criticized India’s government. Now, its employees are being threatened with jail time unless it blocks them again. (BuzzFeed News)

On Monday, Twitter briefly complied with a government order to block hundreds of accounts, most of them critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Six hours later, after an internal lawyer argued that the accounts and tweets constituted free speech and were newsworthy, the company unblocked them. Now the Indian government is threatening Twitter employees with fines and jail terms of up to seven years if they don’t reverse the action. The government has claimed that the accounts were spreading misinformation and had the “potential to lead to imminent violence.” The case could go to court, in which case the government would likely lose, says Nikhil Pahwa, editor of the tech policy website MediaNama.

Why we need to pay more attention to where we pay attention (The New York Times)

In 1997, a theoretical physicist named Michael Goldhaber coined the term “attention economy,” accurately predicting its destabilizing effects, and how it holds disproportionate benefits for those willing to do whatever it takes to get and keep attention. In an attention economy, nuanced policy discussions almost always get simplified into “meaningless slogans” in order to travel farther online, and politicians increasingly stake out more extreme positions and commandeer news cycles. Goldhaber argues that it’s up to each of us to fight the negative effects of the attention economy by allocating our attention in more focused, intentional ways, thinking critically about who we amplify and re-evaluating our habits and hobbies.

People desperate for COVID-19 guides seek local journalists (AP)

Over the last year there have been several stories of journalists personally stepping in to help people navigate the coronavirus pandemic; putting them in touch with local unemployment offices, helping them make vaccine appointments and calling hospitals to find out if beds were available. While the journalists describe the work as some of the most meaningful they’ve done, they are also struggling to balance these requests with their regular duties — and are wary of getting too involved in readers’ lives. Experts say helping people navigate information is within the ethical bounds of a journalist’s job, but more personal involvement, like making medical recommendations or appointments for them, becomes problematic. “I make sure I stay within my boundaries,” said Chauncy Glover, a news anchor for a Houston television station. “I don’t think there’s anything wrong with helping people navigate a website. I’m not picking people up and taking them to doctors’ appointments or driving them to the hospital.”

New source databases encourage journalists to diversify their sourcing (Poynter)

Journalists looking to improve their source diversity have several “diverse source” databases to choose from — or to look to as models for building their own, which is what investigative outlet Spotlight PA did. A problem with the existing databases, said editor-in-chief Chris Baxter, is that they have a national focus. Spotlight PA wanted a database that honed in on local experts — and they wanted a more inclusive definition of “expert.” “We basically said, experts of color is the purpose of the database, but that expertise could be traditional — like academic — it could be experience-based, it could be community-based.”