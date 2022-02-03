Need to Know: February 3, 2022

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Lawmakers want to empower publishers to collectively negotiate the Facebook and Google (TechCrunch)

But did you know: Media groups divided over bill targeting Google, Facebook digital ad market power (The Hill)

Divisions over a bill to help news outlets collectively negotiate against big tech companies like Google and Facebook were on display at a hearing Wednesday held by the Senate Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust, and Consumer Rights. While supporters of the bill say it will help news organizations compete in the digital ad marketplace, opponents say it will create a news “cartel” that will give bigger organizations more sway than smaller ones and “entrench existing power relationships.” The bill would allow a four-year “safe harbor” from antitrust laws for news organizations.

+ Noted: Jeff Zucker resigns from CNN after relationship with top executive (The New York Times); The White House has released a new press briefing seat chart (The Washington Post); John S. Knight Journalism Fellowships will host U.S. fellows on campus at Stanford for the 2022-2023 academic year (JSK)

API RESOURCES

Track the diversity of your sources with Source Matters — an easy automated tool from API

Source Matters allows newsrooms to easily track source demographics to see which groups may be underrepresented in their news coverage. A growing number of newsrooms (particularly those in public media) have begun tracking their source diversity, but many are still doing it by hand. Automating this process not only speeds it up, it leads to more accurate data and actionable insights. For more information or a demo of Source Matters, get in touch with us.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Why the Austin American-Statesman is dropping its metered paywall (Austin American-Statesman)

In a letter to readers, Manny García, the editor of the Austin American-Statesman, writes that the outlet is changing its paywall so that non-subscribers will no longer be limited in the number of articles they can read per month. Many articles will still be available only to subscribers. García writes that the move is intended to help inform the broader community and demonstrate the value of the Statesman within the city. “We hope that by bringing you more access to our journalism, you will see the value of our work and join our growing family of subscribers,” he writes.

OFFSHORE

News Corp Australia and Google have joined forces to establish a digital news training initiative (The Australian)

In Australia, News Corp and Google are teaming up to create the Digital News Academy, a training initiative that will focus on online reporting and multimedia storytelling. The curriculum will be delivered by the Melbourne Business School, and will be available to News Corp employees as well as journalists from media partners, with other organizations expected to join in the future. Seminars offered will include podcasting, data journalism, audience targeting, social media and investigating journalism. News Corp Australia and Google were recently on opposite sides of a dispute about the tech company paying for news content; the two reached an agreement on the matter last year.

OFFBEAT

How major media outlets monetize data and lobby against regulation (The Intercept)

Both the Federal Trade Commission and members of Congress are exploring regulating — or outright banning— the mass collection of user data for the use of targeted ads. Major digital media outlets such as The New York TImes, Vox and Fox News depend on this ”surveillance advertising” to make money from online content, writes Lee Fang, and are working with lobbyists to fight regulation. Jeff Chester, the executive director of the Center for Digital Democracy, argues that these outlets are failing to disclose how much they profit from programmatic advertising when covering these policy proposals. A study from 2020 found that news sites contained more trackers than other types of websites, including banking, entertainment or adult websites.

UP FOR DEBATE

When someone dies of COVID-19, when should reporters mention their vaccination status? (Poynter)

For reporters covering the effects of the pandemic, whether or not to mention the vaccination status of a person who has died from COVID-19 is a fraught issue, writes Kelly McBride. Some argue that a person’s vaccination status is a key piece of information within a larger health crisis; others contend that it can feel like victim-blaming to mention that a now-deceased person was unvaccinated. McBride recommends that reporters take into account the prominence of the deceased and their relationship to the vaccine when debating whether or not to include the information, as “hypocrisy or irony are increasingly common and therefore less newsworthy.” She also advises including data to provide context about COVID-19 deaths, and to bring compassion to a story whenever possible.

SHAREABLE

Want to make real progress in newsroom DEI? Audience engagement is essential (Nieman Reports)

Diversity, equity and inclusion are often discussed as internal staffing or HR issues, but for a newsroom to prove that it actually values the perspectives of underrepresented communities, it must demonstrate that commitment in the way it interacts with its audience, write Jennifer Brandel and Jennifer Kho. This means looking beyond topline analytics and reaching out to audience members to learn about what type of coverage they want. Newsroom leaders should rely less on tradition or gut instinct when it comes to choosing news stories, and focus more on incorporating the insights of underserved readers, viewers and listeners.