Need to Know: February 28, 2023

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Facebook looks ready to divorce the news industry (Nieman Lab)

But did you know: Where did Facebook’s funding for journalism really go? (Columbia Journalism Review)

In 2019, Facebook (now Meta) announced a $300 million commitment to “news programs, partnerships, and content.” Now that the company has distanced itself from news, the Tow Center has tallied data on all publicly announced initiatives by the Meta Journalism Project. The data set accounts for less than $30 million distributed to 564 news organizations, a number that pales in comparison to the more than $100 million in the licensing deals that the company struck with 50 large publications featured in its News Tab. In this data set, The Boston Globe is the top beneficiary, receiving $390,000 in funding in three grants. Newsletter The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Subscribe

+ Noted: Fox News media analyst says network won’t let him cover Dominion lawsuit (The Washington Post); ‘Dilbert’ distributor drops creator Scott Adams over his racist remarks (CNN); News outlets demand release of Jan. 6 footage given to Tucker Carlson (The Washington Post); Remembering Mandy Jenkins, Kent State grad and national digital news pioneer (Ideastream Public Media)

API RESOURCES

How to start a community advisory board for your newsroom

Community advisory boards are one way to start more of your journalism from a place of listening. Made up of people from your community, community advisory boards can offer valuable perspectives on your reporting and guide you to stories that really matter to audiences. They can also help you build better relationships with groups that have felt alienated, misrepresented or frustrated by your coverage. With advice from several newsrooms, we put together this guide on how to start one in your own newsroom.

TRY THIS AT HOME

The Palm Springs Post: From daily newsletter to thriving news outlet (Indiegraf)

In the last two years, the Palm Springs Post has grown from a newsletter with 1,500 subscribers to one with 13,000. Editor-in-chief Mark Talkington says the outlet has been successful because it fills a gap of “basic community news coverage centered around city hall.” The publication also has a clear, distinct voice, which has connected with readers and helped boost several successful fundraising campaigns. But Talkington recognizes that some of his success is due to Palm Springs’ unique situation as a winter vacation spot for wealthy individuals who are used to high-quality media and are willing to pay for it.

OFFSHORE

A year after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, how have journalists been impacted? (International Journalists’ Network)

Ukraine has become one of the most dangerous countries for journalists since Russia invaded last February; there is some evidence that Russian troops are targeting journalists specifically. All journalists in Ukraine, regardless of their specialty or beat, became war correspondents, and they had to learn how to cover the conflict on the front lines. Many journalists were forced to leave the country for safety reasons but have continued to cover the war from afar.

+ Related: ‘Faithful to my profession to the end’: Russian journalists endure under Putin’s onslaught (The Guardian); One reporter’s year freelancing in Ukraine: ‘Spirit-crushing but worth fighting for’ (Press Gazette); Voice of America journalists put on leave after ‘Russian propaganda’ accusations (The Washington Post)

OFFBEAT

After a decade of tracking politicians’ deleted tweets, Politwoops is no more (ProPublica)

ProPublica’s Politwoops, which has tracked and archived the deleted tweets of politicians since 2012, is no longer able to function due to changes at the platform. Twitter has announced that users will have to pay to collect data on tweets, which ProPublica’s news applications developer Derek Willis says makes it “no longer clear that Twitter is a stable platform on which to maintain this work.” Willis writes that Politwoops served primarily as an important resource to tell whether viral “deleted tweets” were legitimate or altered, but in documenting mistakes and re-thought messages, it also allowed “a glimpse behind the carefully crafted images that politicians present to the public.”

SHAREABLE

A Puerto Rican journalist is helping crowdfund independent journalism on the island (Nieman Lab)