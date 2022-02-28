Need to Know: February 28, 2022

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

You might have heard: Since 2005, about 2,200 local newspapers have closed (The Washington Post)

But did you know: Our local news situation is even worse than we think (Columbia Journalism Review)

Since 2004, newspapers have lost 57% of their newsroom employees as their numbers fell to 30,820 from 71,640. That figure “understates the problem,” Steve Waldman writes in a piece highlighting other impacts from the decline of local news. Also since 2004, local and state governments have spent 76% more or 29% more when adjusted for inflation, and the number of reporters for every $100 million in spending fell from three to one. In 2000, local reporters covered an average of about 4 different units of government, such as cities, school systems, and special districts. By 2020, each reporter covered 10 units of government.

Texas Tribune co-founder and executive editor Ross Ramsey to retire (The Texas Tribune)

Deadline today: Trusting News’ program on earning trust with communities of color (Trusting News)

What does it look like for newsrooms to make a commitment to reaching out to people of color in their communities? Trusting News’ program, Trust 101: Earning Trust With Communities of Color, will next be offered March 21-April 29, with API’s Letrell Deshan Crittenden co-leading the class. Participants will assess and outline the challenges specific to their newsrooms, collaborate on goals and plans and receive individual coaching from our team. The priority application deadline is today. Apply here.

How to not ‘otherize’ when writing about disabled people (The New York Times)

New York Times disability reporting fellow Amanda Morris writes that many articles about people with disabilities “otherize” them by pegging them as inspiration for nondisabled people. “Reducing disabled people’s lives into simplistic narratives about overcoming barriers to do ordinary things often misses the fact that society created those same barriers in the first place,” Morris writes. When writing about people with certain conditions or disabilities, she includes the voices of multiple people with the condition to reflect people with different backgrounds and perspectives.

+ Related: How to write effective alt text, language that describes content for people with visual disabilities (Source)

Russia will restrict access to Facebook, state media reports (Vice)

The Russian government moved to stop allowing access to Facebook as the nation’s telecom regulator accused the platform of violating Russians’ rights, a report from state-owned news agency RIA Novosti said. The ban follows Facebook’s refusal to stop fact-checking Russia’s state-owned media on the platform at the government’s request. Russia has made similar requests in the past and fined both Facebook and Twitter last year for not deleting content the government considers illegal.

+ Related: Journalists, activists, and dissidents are under threat in the wake of the Russian invasion (Vice); In depicting Ukraine’s plight, some in media use offensive comparisons (The Washington Post; How Russian state media spins invasion as liberation (The Guardian); The Dart Center for Journalism and Trauma compiled resources for journalists covering the invasion (Dart Center)

Scammy Instagram ‘war pages’ are capitalizing on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (Input)

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began last week, Instagram accounts known as “war pages” began posting footage they falsely claimed came from journalists on the ground in Ukraine. The accounts share sensationalized battleground footage on Instagram with little or no context to gain followers, and some are able to profit from the war pages by posting ads. The accounts may post propaganda and misinformation, including videos that were recorded before the invasion or in another country, but as they become more popular, they can appear more trustworthy to users.

+ Related: How to avoid sharing bad information about events in Ukraine (MIT Technology Review); Propaganda and fake videos have also appeared on TikTok, Telegram, and other online platforms (The Associated Press)

Why highlighting high-quality comments can lead to more engagement (Technically Social, Medium)

Most comment moderation strategies focus on removing content, but Yixue Wang writes that there’s another option — calling attention to the most interesting comments. The New York Times takes this approach by marking its top picks with a badge that a Times piece in 2017 described as “the gold medal of the commenting Olympics.” Badge recipients were likely to comment more often in the future, and replies to selected comments tended to be higher quality, according to a paper Wang co-authored.

+ Silicon Valley must pull the plug on Russian propaganda outlets, including state media, Justin Hendrix argues (Tech Policy Press)

Texas Monthly’s taco editor dishes on what makes a good taco story (Poynter)

Since 2019, José R. Ralat has served as Texas Monthly’s first taco editor, responsible for detailing delicious trends of the Lone Star State’s favorite staple. The real story isn’t about tacos or Mexican food, he says, but “the people who make it and what they do beyond the plate.” Ralat spends about three weeks preparing for taco trips to cities across Texas, often to places that don’t show up on Google Maps thanks to tips from locals. He defines tacos two ways: The physical (tortilla, filling, and salsa) and the abstract, meaning how “a taco represents its time and place. It is dependent on the market, population changes, what’s available, and what people want.”