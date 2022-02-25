Need to Know: February 25, 2022

TOP NEWS THIS WEEK

Even before Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday, Russian misinformation had spread in videos that claimed to show that Ukraine was the true aggressor. Some tech experts are calling on Silicon Valley to “pull the plug” on the Kremlin and cut off misinformation at the source, while hacker collective Anonymous claims it took down the website for Russia’s state-backed global media network RT News. To determine whether images and videos are fake, news outlets should carefully look at their metadata. (Bellingcat; Tech Policy Press; Twitter, YourAnonOne; Poynter)

Nieman Lab has put together a resource list of Twitter accounts, live streams, fact checkers and others to follow for news from Ukraine, while Huffington Post UK has a guide to the language used to describe the war. In the U.S., many are praising CNN’s coverage of the war, while others are pointing out that Fox News clips of Tucker Carlson and Tulsi Gabbard have been played on Russian state television. In Russia, media outlets have been told that they must only publish information about the situation that has been approved by the government. (Nieman Lab; Huffington Post UK; The Intercept; Reuters)

MOST POPULAR STORIES THIS WEEK

MOST POPULAR STORIES THIS WEEK

Report for America spotlights important new trend — creation of ‘Community News Funds.’ Community foundations across the U.S. are creating permanent funds that receive donations from many funders and distribute them to local news outlets. (Report for America)

News organizations are using timestamp disclaimers to reduce misinformation. Bad actors often post old news articles on social media to confuse readers or conflate unrelated incidents. Putting labels on links and social posts that highlight a story’s age helps to slow the spread of misinformation. (Poynter)

How a Rhode Island newspaper has defied the digital age. The chief editor of The Valley Breeze personally delivers thousands of newspapers to racks around northern Rhode Island every week, giving him the chance to meet readers, some of whom wait by the boxes to see him. (WPRI)

NEW FROM API

How the Minneapolis Star Tribune flipped its production workflow to better meet audience needs (Better News)

The Minneapolis Star Tribune knew that its print-first workflow was impeding the newsroom’s ability to embrace an audience-first philosophy. As newsroom leaders identified many different ways to grow digital audiences, they decided to start by addressing their own internal processes, which meant it was time to move to a digital-first workflow. So the paper set out on a two-year process to meet a clear objective: Flip the workflow so that the digital content management system became the primary platform used to write and edit stories, rather than using a print platform for digital needs. This story is part of a series on Better News that showcases innovative and experimental ideas that emerge from Table Stakes, the newsroom training program; and shares replicable tactics that benefit the news industry as a whole.

FOR THE WEEKEND

+ How alt text makes the internet accessible (The New York Times)

+ What we can learn about the evolution of Three Little Words, a 25-year-old serial narrative about the AIDS epidemic (Poynter)

+ How the pandemic remade science journalism (Scientific American)