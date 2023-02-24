Need to Know: February 24, 2023

TOP NEWS THIS WEEK

On Wednesday, journalists Dylan Lyons and Jesse Walden were shot near Orlando while covering a previous shooting. Lyons was killed, while Walden was seriously injured. It’s unclear whether the shooter knew that they were journalists. In a reflection, Brian Stelter writes that Lyons’ work “exemplified how local TV news is a glue that binds citizens and communities.” He also reflects that journalists across the country are reflecting on the shooting and asking, “What if?” (Poynter)

MOST POPULAR STORIES THIS WEEK

These are the stories that captured the most interest from Need to Know subscribers this week.

What we’ve learned from six years of Local that Works. After featuring more than 700 local projects, Local that Works has seen a growth in high-impact collaborations and celebrated public media’s resiliency. (Current)

Buffalo News plans to close downtown production facility, move printing to Cleveland. Editors say the move will likely affect print deadlines but it’s too early to know what those changes will be. Approximately 160 jobs will be impacted by the move. (The Buffalo News)

How chatbots can change journalism. Or not. Gina Chua found that a chatbot did a passable job at copy-editing — and then, a few days later, said that it was unable to copy edit. (Semafor)

NEW FROM API

Trust Tip: Quit asking for ‘story ideas’ and ‘feedback’ (Trusting News)

A lot of newsrooms have a regular habit of inviting their audiences to help shape their coverage. But too often, we use our own language (not our community’s language) and make it seem like a lot of work to participate. Joy Mayer suggests that, instead of requesting that readers send story ideas, ask questions like, “If you could be in charge of our reporting team for a day, what would you assign them to do?” Similarly, instead of seeking “feedback,” ask for specific insights like “What else do you want to know about this topic?”

Talk about why you need money (and other lessons from Gallup/Knight research) (Medium, Trusting News)

The latest in a series of research reports from Gallup and Knight Foundation was released last week, and it holds important insights for people invested in the relevance and sustainability of journalism. Joy Mayer reflects on four major takeaways from the report — local news outlets are perceived as more trustworthy than national news; local journalists should talk about their financial picture; we’re losing trust with independents, not just Republicans; and we need to be part of the solution to news overwhelm, not the problem — as well as recommendations for how to deal with each issue.

FOR THE WEEKEND

