Need to Know: February 24, 2022

You might have heard: The New York Times bought popular word game Wordle (The New York Times)

But did you know: Why news publishers are using non-news content to hook readers and turn them into subscribers (Digiday)

With interest in hard news down after a surge driven by COVID-19 and the 2020 election, publishers are turning to lighter content to convert readers to subscribers. News outlets are creating landing pages that cater to specific interests, like Salon's food pages or The Atlantic's "happiness" vertical, and improving the algorithms that suggest other stories. Data shows that readers who visit multiple verticals on one site are more likely to subscribe. Gannett's USA Today Network is collecting old articles on lifestyle subjects like health and wellness which have "infinite shelf life," says chief marketing officer Mayur Gupta. Gannett has also started offering niche subscriptions for verticals like sports and puzzles, with the goal of launching an "umbrella subscription" to all of the USA Today network.

+ Noted: Delaware court upholds dismissal of Candace Owens lawsuit against USA Today and another media organization over fact-checking coronavirus posts (Associated Press); LinkedIn launching its own podcast network (Axios); How to spot video and photo fakes as Russia invades Ukraine (Poynter)

API UPDATE

How the Minneapolis Star Tribune flipped its production workflow to better meet audience needs (Better News)

The Minneapolis Star Tribune knew that its print-first workflow was impeding the newsroom’s ability to embrace an audience-first philosophy. As newsroom leaders identified many different ways to grow digital audiences, they decided to start by addressing their own internal processes, which meant it was time to move to a digital-first workflow. So the paper set out on a two-year process to meet a clear objective: Flip the workflow so that the digital content management system became the primary platform used to write and edit stories, rather than using a print platform for digital needs. This story is part of a series on Better News that showcases innovative and experimental ideas that emerge from Table Stakes, the newsroom training program; and shares replicable tactics that benefit the news industry as a whole.

TRY THIS AT HOME

A Hudson Valley newspaper turns to Substack to expand digitally (Columbia Journalism Review)

When Substack announced that it was funding 12 local news outlets on its platform, Examiner Media in New York’s Hudson Valley was the only established news brand to receive funding. Not wanting to have a newsletter that competed with its other offerings, publisher Adam Stone positioned its Substack as a digital newsmagazine with a distinct voice, separate from the paper. Stone hired a reporter for the newsletter, Examiner+, who’s focused on issues like LGBTQ+ rights and climate change while also providing some reporting for the newspaper. The newsletter also includes a special Saturday edition, Weekend+, which features a themed Spotify playlist, historical photographs and a syndicated cartoon.

+ How a bilingual media partnership is meeting local needs in North Carolina (Medium, The Whole Story)

OFFSHORE

France’s La Disparition is putting newsletters back on paper (International Journalists’ Network)

In January, Annabelle Perrin and François de Monès launched La Disparition, a physical, mailed letter that “tells the story of the disappearances of our world.” A new letter is sent every two weeks, with each story written by a different freelance journalist. “Disappearing” things have included dragon trees on the island of Socotra, truck drivers in the United States and asylum seekers off the coast of Mozambique. Roughly 1,200 people subscribed to the first letter, paying 11 to 15 euros per month. Included in every edition is a postcard illustrating the lead story, a note from the founder about their reason for choosing this story, a comic strip, a crossword puzzle and contact info for the freelance journalist.

+ Related: Poynter’s MediaWise expands its digital media literacy program to help France slow the spread of misinformation (Poynter)

OFFBEAT

Fed up with Google, conspiracy theorists turn to DuckDuckGo (The New York Times)

DuckDuckGo, the privacy-focused search engine, has become the favorite tool for conspiracy theorists actively looking for misinformation, writes Stuart A. Thompson. Tech platforms like Google have come under pressure to increase moderation and avoid promoting conspiracy theories. DuckDuckGo does not have its own algorithm, but relies instead on one from Microsoft Bing. A survey by The Times found that Google was less likely to surface websites that have been deemed untrustworthy by outside sources. Experts say that conspiracy theorists like the feeling of “researching” their ideas because it gives a “sense of discovery.”

+ Related: Facebook fell short of its promises to label climate change denial, a study finds (NPR)

UP FOR DEBATE

How a news voucher system could revitalize American journalism (In These Times)

In the 1800s, newspapers were given reduced postage rates via the U.S. Postal Service, a subsidy that has been greatly diminished over the last century. Mark Histed argues that the government should introduce a new government subsidy in the form of news vouchers. These vouchers would allow citizens to subscribe to a local news outlet, with the government paying the cost of the subscription. In 2015, Seattle tried a similar system for campaign financing; residents were given vouchers to give to their candidates, and the city paid the value of that voucher. The scheme led more people to donate than before, with the donors being more diverse in age, income and race. The voucher system, Histed writes, is “content-neutral,” meaning the government has no say in which outlets receive funding.

SHAREABLE

America’s first newspaper dedicated to ending slavery is being resurrected (Associated Press)