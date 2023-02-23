Need to Know: February 23, 2023

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Alliance for Sustainable Local News builds on new local news model success (Editor and Publisher)

But did you know: What we’ve learned from six years of Local that Works (Current)

Local that Works, a project funded by the Wyncote Foundation in collaboration with Current and Public Media Futures, funds and showcases innovative public media initiatives. When the project began, public media stations were struggling to move away from a national model and towards multiplatform service. Six years and more than 700 featured local projects later, Local that Works has seen a growth in high-impact collaborations and celebrated public media’s resiliency. Other trends include the prominent role that women play in nonprofit journalism, a broader prioritization of staff and audience diversity and the growth of independent organizations from legacy public media.

+ Noted: NPR says it’s cutting jobs by 10% as ad revenue drops (NPR); New Big Local News dataset tracks animal-care inspections (Big Local News); Golden insights: Lessons from Election SOS newsrooms (Medium, We Are Hearken); Knight announces investment in Signal Akron, a new nonprofit news source (Knight Foundation); Understanding audience and data as the foundation for newsroom product discovery (Medium, LocalAtBrown)

API RESOURCES

How newsrooms can do less work — but have more impact

Most news organizations have a fraction of the staff and resources they once had, and burnout remains a major problem across the industry. So newsrooms need to get smarter about prioritizing the work that really matters — and letting go of the rest. Here’s a simple framework for cutting back on stories and other types of work that aren’t serving audiences or driving revenue.

REVENUE ROUNDUP

Magazine ABCs 2022: Digital edition circulation up by 22% (Press Gazette)

Digital consumer magazines saw a circulation bump last year, according to data from the Audit Bureau of Circulations — and three-quarters of digital copies distributed in 2022 were actively purchased, as opposed to being viewed for free or as part of a membership. Overall, the news and current affairs sector saw the most actively purchased digital magazines. BBC Science Focus and Bauer’s Car magazine saw the largest digital circulation growth from 2021, while Women’s Health, Runner’s World and Real Homes saw the biggest digital declines.

TRY THIS AT HOME

The Trace’s Local Reporting Initiative pairs watchdog reporting with community engagement (The Trace)

The Trace, which covers gun violence in America, is launching bureaus in Chicago and Philadelphia to prioritize a community-driven approach to its coverage. Enterprise reporters will be paired with community engagement reporters and will take a trauma-informed approach to journalism. The Trace will also work with local partners to co-publish coverage. Bureau employees in Chicago have already engaged in community listening on how the media can better serve people most affected by gun violence, which includes a survivor storytelling initiative and a gun violence resource guide.

OFFSHORE

How Bellingcat collects, verifies and archives digital evidence of war crimes in Ukraine (Reuters Institute)

Bellingcat was established in 2014 as a global hub for investigators who used open source intelligence to report groundbreaking scoops on events worldwide. Now a nonprofit newsroom, Bellingcat realized its information-finding could be used in courts — but only if the evidence’s chain-of-custody is documented at a high standard. The outlet is now using this approach to build a database to track incidents in Ukraine that result in civilian harm. Bellingcat currently has over 1,000 documented bombings, shootings and airstrikes in its Ukraine database, along with any “digital ripples” from the events, including videos, photos and social media chatter.

+ Related: World media body suspends Russia union membership over Ukraine (Reuters)

OFFBEAT

Social media used to be free. Not anymore. (Vox)

Earlier this week, Meta announced its Verified program, which offers increased visibility, a verified account and increased customer support — if you’re willing to pay up. The program follows Elon Musk’s revamped Twitter Blue project released a few months ago and signals an industry-wide trend of pay-to-play. Security, support and — perhaps most importantly — visibility are no longer a given for free users. The shift comes as social media companies aren’t making as much money off of advertising due in part to a weaker ad market, increased privacy restrictions from Apple and the threat of regulation. Now, these paid account programs blur the line between advertising and organic content.

SHAREABLE

The concentric circles of press threats in America (Columbia Journalism Review)

Although the number of journalists arrested last year is far fewer than in 2020, newsrooms should take note of the variety of ways in which press freedom is being challenged, writes Jon Allsop. He details the ways journalists have recently been punished for doing their jobs: the journalists currently on trial in Asheville, N.C.; detentions, harassment and arrests of reporters; and the alleged murder of reporter Jeff German by a local official — not to mention the more subtle ways press freedom is quashed via ousters, political interference and budget cuts. What may seem to be isolated local incidents of press interference are in fact echoed at a national and even global scale, Allsop writes.