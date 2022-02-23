Need to Know: February 23, 2022

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: How philanthropy became a growing revenue stream for local news (Knight Foundation)

But did you know: Community news funds are making a big difference in newsroom funding (Report for America)

In a new white paper, Report for America finds that community news funds are a major new trend in journalistic philanthropy. These funds are created when community foundations work with local news leaders to create a permanent revenue stream, drawn from donations, to support local news outlets. The report found that for community news funds to succeed they should: have multiple funders at different giving levels; focus on multi-year contributions; show that the beneficiary of these funds is the community rather than the newsroom; support multiple outlets when possible; create a civic community to oversee the fund; and ensure that the coverage funded encompasses many journalistic styles and reporting beats.

+ Noted: Howard gets $2M grant to digitize Black newspaper archive (Associated Press); Local TV station owner Tegna will sell to Standard General in a $5.4B cash deal (Poynter); Democrats tune out national news during Biden era (Axios); The Washington Post expands coverage of American democracy with new Democracy Team (The Washington Post); The Wall Street Journal won’t be requiring all staff to return to office (Twitter, @katie_robertson); Maria Ressa is joining The Atlantic as a contributing writer (The Atlantic)

API UPDATE

How a large global newsroom is building trust using video, surveys, Facebook and more (Medium, Trusting News)

Newsrooms often struggle to explain their values and mission clearly. In partnership with Trusting News, two newsrooms of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty wanted to introduce (and in some cases reintroduce) themselves to their communities while reinforcing their news values and what makes them trustworthy. Each newsroom created videos about the organization, developed audience surveys, created a local Facebook page and revamped their “about us” page. Lynn Walsh writes that tasks like these don’t have to be daunting. “Don’t let a drive for perfection prevent you from starting,” she writes.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Why Sahan Journal is reporting on alleged fraud in the federal meals program (Sahan Journal)

Sahan Journal, which covers communities of color in Minnesota, has written several articles about fraud in the Feeding Our Future program, which provides food for disadvantaged Minnesotans. Mukhtar M. Ibrahim, the outlet’s founder, editor, and executive director, writes that he has gotten pushback and even threats from members of his own Somali community, some of whom have connections to those accused of fraud. In an editor’s note, he says that it is important for the Journal to cover these issues about its own community so that the only coverage is not from outsiders.

OFFSHORE

‘Strong and Free’: Podcast illuminates Black Canadian history (J-Source)

Last October, the creators of Media Girlfriends — a company founded by journalists of color in Canada — released a six-part podcast focusing on telling the “untold and often forgotten” stories from Black Canadian history. The series was commissioned by Historica Canada to educate younger audiences about significant periods throughout the nation’s history, including the West Indian Domestic Scheme, a government immigration program started in 1955 to help women from Caribbean nations resettle in Canada to work as domestic employees during a period when Canadian women were entering the workforce. “The first thing that came to my mind. . . was that we had to tie Black history to right now; that history isn’t something that happens in the past,” said Garvia Bailey, a co-founder of Media Girlfriends.

OFFBEAT

To expunge his daughter’s murder from the Internet, a father created an NFT of the grisly video (The Washington Post)

After reporter Alison Parker was killed live on-air, video of her death spread on social media. Her father, Andy Parker, has spent years trying to eliminate the clip from the internet, and now he’s taking a new approach. By turning the clip into an NFT, he hopes to force social media platforms like Facebook and YouTube to remove the video for copyright reasons. Similar strategies have worked for other victim’s families; Lenny Pozner, whose son was killed in the Sandy Hook massacre, found that copyright claims were more successful in getting photos of his son removed from conspiracy theorists’ posts than flagging them as inappropriate content.

UP FOR DEBATE

The Supreme Court should protect citizen journalists (The Hill)

Brian Green, a YouTuber from Pierce County, Wash. who posts investigative journalism videos, was denied access to certain public data because, as an independent journalist, he was not deemed part of the “news media.” He has taken his case to the U.S. Supreme Court, arguing that the Washington law that counts only corporate entities as part of the news media violates his First Amendment rights. Citing Darnella Frazier, the teenager who recorded George Floyd’s death on her phone, Thomas Berry and Gregory Mill of the Cato Institute argue that the Supreme Court should rule that any state disclosure laws should apply to all citizens, as the definition of “news media” is no longer relevant in the modern information landscape.

SHAREABLE

Local news struggle in southern New Mexico: How a start-up ended (Medill Local News Initiative)