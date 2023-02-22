Need to Know: February 22, 2023

OFF THE TOP

But did you know: How chatbots can change journalism. Or not. (Semafor)

As chatbots and AI become more common, Gina Chua writes that there is room for these language models to play a helpful role in journalism. She used a Anthropic chatbot named Claude to copy edit short articles and determined that its skills were "acceptable, middling, competent copy editing." But when she went back to repeat the experiment a few days later, the chatbot said it was no longer able to provide copy editing services. It serves a reminder that these tools are ever evolving and not under our control, meaning we can't rely on them.

+ Noted: BBC takes down story about Will Ferrell after being fooled by fake Twitter account (Deadline); Buffalo News plans to close downtown production facility, move printing to Cleveland (Buffalo News)

API UPDATE

Trust Tip: Quit asking for ‘story ideas’ and ‘feedback’ (Trusting News)

A lot of newsrooms have a regular habit of inviting their audiences to help shape their coverage. But too often, we use our own language (not our community’s language) and make it seem like a lot of work to participate. Joy Mayer suggests that, instead of requesting that readers send story ideas, ask questions like, “If you could be in charge of our reporting team for a day, what would you assign them to do?” Similarly, instead of seeking “feedback,” ask for specific insights like “What else do you want to know about this topic?”

Talk about why you need money (and other lessons from Gallup/Knight research) (Medium, Trusting News)

The latest in a series of research reports from Gallup and Knight Foundation was released last week, and it holds important insights for people invested in the relevance and sustainability of journalism. Joy Mayer reflects on four major takeaways from the report — local news outlets are perceived as more trustworthy than national news; local journalists should talk about their financial picture; we’re losing trust with independents, not just Republicans; and we need to be part of the solution to news overwhelm, not the problem — as well as recommendations for how to deal with each issue.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Hearst learned its journalists were struggling. It enlisted a therapist to help. (Poynter)

Hearst Newspapers has hired a full-time therapist to offer sessions for its employees in California and Texas (the two states where the therapist is licensed). She began seeing patients virtually in November, and in January, she began offering one day per week of in-person sessions at the offices of the San Francisco Chronicle. The decision came after journalists discussed with their bosses the stresses of covering issues like the pandemic, mass shootings and wildfires, as well as the harassment they faced online.

OFFSHORE

Telling the stories of reporters who can’t (Columbia Journalism Review)

After Indian journalist Gauri Lankesh was killed, the media consortium Forbidden Stories released a series called “Story Killers,” which focuses on the global disinformation industry that Lankesh covered. Forbidden Stories “aims to continue the work of fallen and censored journalists,” writes Kyle Pope, and involves hundreds of journalists from dozens of news organizations pitching in on various stories. “The forces aligned against facts and truth are bigger than even our most sprawling news organizations. But they aren’t a match for a journalism world aligned,” writes Pope.

OFFBEAT

Two Supreme Court cases this week could upend the entire internet (CNN)

Two cases before the Supreme Court this week — Gonzalez v. Google and Twitter v. Taamneh — concern whether tech companies and social media platforms can be sued for recommending or hosting terrorist content. It will be the first time that the court weighs in on Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which protects websites from being held liable for user content. The plaintiffs in Gonzalez v. Google argue that Section 230 should not cover recommendations that the platform makes; Twitter v. Taamneh will decide whether social media companies are aiding terrorist organizations by hosting their content. Both suits involve families of victims of ISIS attacks in Europe.

SHAREABLE

A nationwide flood of complaints to C-SPAN wasn’t what it seemed (The Washington Post)