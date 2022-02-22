Need to Know: February 22, 2022

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Information overload helps fake news spread on social media (Scientific American)

But did you know: How news organizations are using timestamp disclaimers to reduce misinformation (Poynter)

Over the past few years, news outlets like The Guardian, The New York Times, and the Globe and Mail have begun adding labels to old articles and social media posts to avoid spreading misinformation. Old stories can be shared to create confusion, such as when a 1987 article about Joe Biden dropping out of the presidential race went viral during his 2020 run. Since the Guardian began adding yellow labels to old stories in 2019, the paper says it has not seen spikes in traffic caused by old articles being misleadingly shared. Some outlets prominently label the original publication date, while others add banners anytime a news article is six months old.

+ Noted: Sree Sreenivasan will join Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication to lead a new professional education and skills training initiative (ASU); CNN Executive Allison Gollust was ousted after discussing interview topics with former Governor Cuomo (The New York Times); Knight Foundation announces investment in publishers of color to foster their digital transformation, sustainability (Knight Foundation); Long Island University announces winners of 2021 George Polk Awards in Journalism (LIU)

API RESOURCES

How to start a community advisory board for your newsroom

Community advisory boards are one way to start more of your journalism from a place of listening. Made up of people from your community, these boards can offer valuable perspectives on your reporting and guide you to stories that really matter to audiences. They can also help you build better relationships with groups that have felt alienated, misrepresented or frustrated by your coverage. With advice from several newsrooms, we put together this guide on how to start one in your own newsroom.

TRY THIS AT HOME

‘If we lose local news coverage, we’re doomed’: How a Rhode Island newspaper has defied the digital age (WPRI)

Ethan Shorey, chief editor of The Valley Breeze, spends two mornings every week delivering free newspapers around northern Rhode Island. He and his staff deliver ​50,000 papers to more than 800 newspaper racks, and often find locals waiting for them by the stands. The Valley Breeze consists of five papers covering local communities in the area, with a sixth in the works. Shorey says he takes the time to stop and chat with readers while he’s out, which helps him connect with his audience and understand what they need. “There’s something really fun about producing an entire product and then delivering it and seeing it,” said Shorey.

OFFSHORE

Wyborcza Club: How a Polish newspaper used editorial participation to land 280K digital subs (What’s New In Publishing)

Polish newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza has built up more than 280,000 digital subscriptions by providing extensive coverage across the country. Subscribers to the paper’s premium package, at $7.50 per month, get access to Wyborcza’s magazines, local coverage of 33 cities and towns, and translations of international coverage in Polish. Those who upgrade to the “Club” level at $12.50 per month are given direct access to the editorial team, including participation in online meetings. Editors say the Club is aimed at those who feel strongly connected to the paper and its values. Live meetings have been attended by up to 1,500 people, with more rewatching them later. The most used feature is the option to pass along two subscriptions; nearly 70% of Club members have done so.

OFFBEAT

Podcasts made by and for Latinos finally make mainstream inroads (Los Angeles Times)

For years, the audience for podcasts was seen as a small, affluent group of white people, but that is starting to change. Latino media companies like Sonoro and Futuro Studios are creating podcasts in English and Spanish for Hispanic audiences. Many focus on pop culture phenomena like Tejano legend Selena and the history of reggaeton music, but they also incorporate true crime, comedy and personal narratives. With the format still expanding in the U.S., Latinx podcasters are looking to showcase the diversity of their experiences.

PQ: “When people say I can’t rep my culture because it doesn’t rep everyone? That’s how they keep our stories out of the mainstream.” — Erick Galindo

UP FOR DEBATE

The Baltimore Sun’s editorial board says the paper promoted policies that oppressed Black Marylanders and is now working to make amends (The Baltimore Sun)

In an unsigned editorial, The Baltimore Sun editorial board says its paper has played a role in stoking prejudice and oppressing Black Americans since its founding in 1837. “For this, we are deeply ashamed and profoundly sorry,” the board writes. In recent years, the paper explored its own racist past, from classified ads for enslaved people to the lack of stories about non-white communities. The editorial also notes that the paper’s bigotry was damaging from a business perspective, as “[d]istrust of The Sun has been handed down through generations of Black Marylanders.” The board details The Sun’s efforts to improve, including a cultural competency style guide, a diverse source database, and diversity and bias education for staffers.

SHAREABLE

Public media stations encounter burnout, frustration in ‘long game’ of advancing DEI goals (Current)

In 2020, public media stations pledged to improve diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, but the road to actual progress has been slow, writes Tyler Falk. Those who take on DEI work on top of their own full-time jobs often face burnout. There have been successes; almost all of the outlets who joined the Public Media for All coalition have taken at least one concrete step like updating value statements to incorporate DEI values or compensating interns. But those leading DEI efforts have found that a lack of communication and unclear goals have stymied well-meaning working groups.