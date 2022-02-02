Need to Know: February 2, 2022

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: The moral argument for diversity in newsrooms is also a business argument (NiemanLab)

But did you know: Media survey finds news organizations are increasing diversity efforts (Medill Local News Initiative)

In a new media industry survey from Northwestern University’s Medill School, nearly 80% of respondents said new efforts to promote diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) are improving the journalism industry. More than half said their organizations have implemented new language policies relating to people of color, instituted DEI training and workshops, and changed hiring procedures to encourage diversity. Respondents working in television news were more likely than those in radio, print or digital to report that their organization values diversity and that they are satisfied with the DEI efforts in their newsroom.

+ Related: Medill survey also finds that journalists are struggling to cope with the pandemic’s psychological and emotional pressures (Medill Local News Initiative)

+ Noted: Alden’s attempted takeover of Lee Enterprises heats up (Poynter); BuzzFeed limits hiring after rough public debut (Axios); Leaked messages reveal New York Times’ aggressive anti-union strategy (The Guardian); Univision, Televisa close deal, forming Spanish-language media giant (Broadcasting + Cable); The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Associated Press, and The Conversation launch a nonprofit reporting fellowship (The Conversation); Apple News launches first daily local newsletter, targeting Bay Area readers (TechCrunch)

Trust Tip: Encourage photojournalists to talk about their experiences (Trusting News)

When explaining how photos and videos are chosen for inclusion, news organizations should have their photojournalists talk or write about their work. Photojournalists can discuss their role as witnesses with a “front-row seat to history” who are sometimes in difficult situations. For instance, John Spink, a photojournalist for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, recently wrote about his experience documenting homicides, which involves catching pictures of grieving families and friends in terrible moments, because these images are often the ones that resonate most with audiences. Sign up for weekly Trust Tips here, and learn more about the Trusting News project — including how your newsroom can get free coaching — here.

How to use artificial intelligence to better address information needs (Polis)

As part of the JournalismAI Collab Challenges, Shirish Kulkarni and his team worked to use artificial intelligence and modular journalism to tell better stories. Modular journalism involves using discrete elements of news that can be combined in different ways to tell tailored stories for different audiences. The team started with a list of 60 questions that addressed user needs — Kulkarni calls it “essentially a new approach to the traditional Five Ws” — which he then narrowed down to 10 essential questions for a more inclusive journalism. This includes questions like “What got us here?” and “What don’t we know?” By answering these questions in discrete modules, stories can be arranged into different types of pieces, such as quick updates versus longer, solutions-oriented articles, and updated easily when new information becomes available.

+ GLAAD’s guide for covering state legislation targeting LGBTQ people (GLAAD)

Journalists in Nigeria are preaching solutions journalism in local languages (International Journalists’ Network)

Social Voices is a digital platform that is training Nigerian journalists to use solutions journalism to cover local issues. In addition to teaching the principles behind solutions journalism, the group is also teaching local reporters to cover solutions in Nigeria’s main indigenous languages ­of Igbo, Hausa and Yoruba, as well the commonly used Pidgin English. “Localizing solutions journalism was a straightforward attempt to combat information poverty, which exists when a large percentage of Nigerians can’t access or engage news due to language barriers,” says Seun Durojaiye, who founded the training program.

How a kids science podcast is growing its non-English language audiences (Digiday)

American podcast companies are looking to expand their offerings to global audiences by adapting their podcasts into other languages. The children’s science and tech podcast Wow in the World began as an English-only show, but will soon be available in German, Japanese and Spanish, with plans for French, Hindi and Arabic versions. The translated podcast will be made by casting local talent to dub the podcast into the different languages, then working with production companies in various countries. The podcast’s creators say they intend to create original content for international audiences in the future.

Big tech has been destroying local news. This legislation could be the answer (Real Clear Policy)

The rise of big tech is one of main reasons for the decline in local journalism over the last two decades, and these companies now use their market dominance to prevent any meaningful regulation, argues Jon Schweppe, public policy director for the conservative group American Principles Project. Google and Facebook have interfered with the distribution of local news without adequately compensating its producers, Schweppe writes. The Journalism Competition and Preservation Act would allow publishers of all sizes to collectively bargain for a fairer compensation for their content. The bipartisan bill has won support from some conservative publishers, who Schweppe argues have been “silenced” by the big tech platforms.

+ Related: Research report shows negative impact of Big Tech on minority-owned media (Media Justice)

Pandemic pits health care experts against the media (Axios)

With pandemic misinformation spreading, many medical experts have stepped up to combat falsehoods in the media and on social platforms. Nearly three-quarters (73%) of health care workers think that misinformation on social media, particularly Facebook, has negatively affected patient health. New media channels such as podcasts and newsletters are also trafficking in anti-vaccine misinformation, which has led some in the medical profession to build their own personal brands to disseminate accurate data. The feeling that health care workers need to fight misinformation on top of their regular jobs may be contributing to burnout and staffing shortages in the field, write Sara Fischer and Caitlin Owens.