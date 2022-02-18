Need to Know: February 18, 2022

TOP NEWS THIS WEEK

In the first part of a new series about systemic inequality, The Philadelphia Inquirer ran a long feature by Wesley Lowery exploring the paper’s history with race and racism. Lowery, who does not work for the Inquirer, delved into the paper’s “Buildings Matter, Too” headline incident, which sparked a backlash inside the newsroom and led to the paper to commit to becoming “an anti-racist institution.” (The Philadelphia Inquirer)

Sarah Palin’s libel suit against The New York Times is over, for now. On Monday, the judge in the case said he would dismiss the case regardless of the jury verdict, saying that her legal team did not prove “actual malice.” On Tuesday, the jury ruled against her, although some jurors said they had already heard about the judge’s decision from push notifications on their phones. Palin is likely to appeal the decision. Slate reporter Seth Stevenson speculated that Palin may have someone else funding the lawsuit, which one lawyer estimated has already cost more than $1 million. (The Washington Post, The New York Times, Bloomberg, Slate)

MOST POPULAR STORIES THIS WEEK

These are the stories that captured the most interest from Need to Know subscribers this week.

Parents really want useful education news. They aren’t all getting it. White parents are significantly more likely than Black or Hispanic parents to feel well-informed about what’s happening in their local schools. It may have to do with what information is shared; Black and Hispanic parents were more likely than white parents to say knowing about school meals is very important. (Nieman Lab)

America’s top 25 titles have lost 30% of print sales in two years. The New York Post is the only of the 25 papers to have increased circulation between 2020 and 2021. USA Today saw the biggest drop between 2019 and 2021, with a 67% decrease in circulation. (Press Gazette)

Community media in New York City received $15.6 million in city agency advertising in fiscal year 2021. That was an increase of more than $5 million from 2020, and represents 82% of the city’s print and digital budget. Of the 232 publications that received funding, more than one-third received less than $5,000; 20 outlets received $200,000 or more. (Newmark Graduate School of Journalism)

NEW FROM API

Trusting News is looking for newsrooms committed to building trust with their community (Medium, Trusting News)

Is your newsroom ready to really invest in building trust with your community? Are you ready to embed trust-building strategies in your coverage? Are you ready and willing to create public-facing content that explains your news values, ethics and decision-making processes? If you answered yes to the questions above, apply here for the Trusting News Newsroom Partner Program. Applications are due March 7, 2022, and the partnerships will begin April 4.

+ Applications are also open for newsrooms looking to join Trusting News’ program on earning trust with communities of color (Medium, Trusting News)

FOR THE WEEKEND

+ The Oscar-nominated film that offers a master class in journalism: The stars of the documentary Writing With Fire are working to create a revolution in Indian media (The Atlantic)

+ How long can music journalism stay segregated? (Study Hall)

+ The global effort to defend journalism needs a reset — here’s how to do better (Nieman Lab)