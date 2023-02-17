Need to Know: February 17, 2023

TOP NEWS THIS WEEK

On Wednesday, two groups — the Freelance Solidarity Project and GLAAD — wrote open letters to The New York Times criticizing its coverage of trans people. The letters accuse the paper of spreading “pseudoscience” and omitting key information about medical treatment for trans children in order to drive outrage and paranoia among readers. GLAAD’s letter called for the paper to hire more trans employees and meet with trans community members. In a statement, the Times defended its reporting, saying that the “very news stories criticized in their letter reported deeply and empathetically on issues of care and well-being for trans teens and adults.” (NiemanLab)

MOST POPULAR STORIES THIS WEEK

These are the stories that captured the most interest from Need to Know subscribers this week.

$185k for a media editor? New York and California journalist salaries charted. As more states require job listings to include a salary range, Press Gazette was able to glean insights on the range of media salaries, principally in New York City and California. (Press Gazette)

“Evidence of growth everywhere”: Publishers of all sizes, from global to local, continue adding new digital subscribers. James Hewes of FIPP says that news publications are less likely to be impacted by economic downturns because subscribers likely see the publications as essentials. (What’s New in Publishing)

Newsrooms need to do more to protect journalists from online harassment. Women and people of color were more likely to be targeted online, meaning they were more likely to face professional penalties for their posts. (NiemanLab)

NEW FROM API

TODAY: What’s next for social media

How can newsrooms and journalists stay connected to readers and communities — and each other? How can we re-examine what social strategies are working and prioritize amidst constant uncertainty? How are we allocating our limited time and staff resources? API is hosting a virtual participatory event today at 1 p.m. ET to dive into these questions. The event is a continuation of the conversation API and the Online News Association hosted in December to discuss how these ongoing challenges impact publishers.

How San Antonio Express News created a winning newsletter strategy (It’s All Journalism)

Newsletters have become an essential tool for news outlets to share their stories and engage readers. But coming up with a successful newsletter strategy can be difficult. How often should you send a newsletter? How many newsletters are too many? Should you send your newsletters to every subscriber or split your mailing list into different groups? What constitutes a breaking news alert?

To find answers to those questions, Better News podcast host Michael O’Connell talks to Cameron Songer, the newsletter editor at the San Antonio Express News. Recently, Songer and Randi Stevenson, the Express News’ executive producer, wrote a report for the Better News initiative about how the Express News streamlined its newsletter process and found a way to funnel more people to its digital site. Read the full report.

American Press Institute to help six news organizations develop new products to better serve their communities

Six news organizations and four expert coaches will participate in the American Press Institute’s product development sprint for alumni of the Table Stakes Local News Transformation Program, which strengthens local journalism through intensive change-management training for news leaders.

API developed the program in partnership with the News Product Alliance, which is facilitating work and providing essential connections to other news product thinkers who will introduce the cohort to product fundamentals during the five-month sprint. The news organizations participating in the program are Arizona Daily Star, Bangor Daily News, The Chattanooga Times Free Press, The Keene Sentinel, Sumter Item, and Times Union (Albany, NY).

FOR THE WEEKEND

+ Disrupting journalism: How platforms have upended the news (Columbia Journalism Review)

+ Chris Cuomo’s new cable-news home woos moderates. So far, they’re not tuning in. (The Washington Post)

+ How Spotify’s podcast bet went wrong (Semafor)