Need to Know: February 17, 2022

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Parents are desperate for useful info about COVID and schools (Nieman Lab)

But did you know: Parents really want useful education news. They aren’t all getting it. (Nieman Lab)

Surveys have found that American parents say information about their local schools is their top news need, especially during the pandemic. But race is a factor in receiving that information, according to a new study from Calvin University's Center for Social Research. The study found that 41% of white parents knew a lot about their local K-12 system, while only 30% of Black parents and 24% of Hispanic parents felt the same. Black and Hispanic parents were also significantly more likely than white parents to say that school-provided nutrition is a very important topic. And despite widespread coverage of issues like masking, 74% of parents said that "how to keep my child learning" was the most common topic of concern.

+ Noted: Community media in New York City received $15.6 million in city agency advertising in 2021, an increase of more than $5 million from the previous year (Newmark Graduate School of Journalism); Palin jurors knew judge dismissed Times case before verdict because they got push notifications on their phones (Bloomberg); International Center for Journalists launches Elevate, a news business hub that helps newsroom leaders develop business skills (Twitter, @ICFJ)

API RESOURCES

How newsrooms can do less work — but have more impact



Most news organizations have a fraction of the staff and resources they once had, and burnout remains a major problem across the industry. So newsrooms need to get smarter about prioritizing the work that really matters — and letting go of the rest. Here’s a simple framework for cutting back on stories and other types of work that aren’t serving audiences or driving revenue.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Newsroom edit tests reflect on your organization. So stop making them so exploitative. (Poynter)

Editing tests for newsroom jobs are often grueling and tedious, writes Kathy Lu, and newsrooms should make an effort to improve them. Employers should offer to compensate applicants for the time they spend on the tests, and they should strive to make them more manageable. Asking an applicant to, for instance, come up with multiple story ideas, write hundreds of words of copy, and provide headlines and SEO is a lot. Instead, newsrooms should focus on practical, necessary skills in manageable amounts, like editing one difficult paragraph rather than a whole piece, or finding a new angle on a topic that the outlet is already covering. “Be considerate in your ask, because that reflects on the general nature of your shop,” Lu writes.

OFFSHORE

How The Sydney Morning Herald uses modules to add context and depth to articles (International News Media Association)

At the end of 2020, The Sydney Morning Herald and Age introduced modules into its CMS, allowing it to easily embed documents, timelines, polls, slideshows and audio into stories. For instance, a slideshow allows a series of chronological images that illustrate the history of the relationship between two people better than one or two photos could. Once a module is made, it can be embedded in different stories; if it is updated, those changes are then refreshed across all of the articles. The modules can also include interactive elements, like a travel planner that allows Australians to see what COVID restrictions are in different states and territories.

+ The disruption of local news media – the most disrupted sector of the media – makes it the sector most open to experimentation, and other global lessons in the Local Media Survival Guide 2022 (International Press Institute)

OFFBEAT

Dementia content gets billions of views on TikTok. Whose story does it tell? (MIT Technology Review)

On TikTok, the hashtag #Dementia has more than 2 billion views, with many videos posted by caregivers of those suffering with late-stage dementia. While some are educational or inspirational, others can be mocking or argumentative. Advocates are speaking out about the ethics of filming and distributing these videos, which feature people who cannot give consent, writes Abby Ohlheiser. The conversation is similar to the ethics of parents putting content online about their children, but in these cases, the subject will become less aware and able to consent over time. Some who are diagnosed with dementia at a young age are now making clear how much they want their life documented as their condition progresses.

UP FOR DEBATE

How the ‘Hillary’s-email-vs-Trump-doc-destruction issue’ could be a teaching moment for the press (Twitter, Adam Davidson)

In a Twitter thread, Adam Davidson, founder of the NPR podcast Planet Money, says that the media could learn from the debate about coverage of President Trump’s removal of protected documents from the White House. The contention that the press is not responsible for how the public feels about a public figure is ignoring a journalist’s duty to provide context and help audiences understand the world, Davidson argues. “[I]f your reporting leads to people having the wrong view about basic and important things: rethink your reporting. Do it differently,” he wrote.

SHAREABLE

