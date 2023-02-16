Need to Know: February 16, 2023

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Media’s money problem — transparency is a tricky thing in an industry that runs on a scarcity mindset (NiemanLab)

But did you know: $185k for a media editor? New York and California journalist salaries charted (Press Gazette)

As more states require job listings to include a salary range, Press Gazette was able to glean insights on the range of media salaries, principally in New York City and California. Most news organizations advertise narrower pay ranges for more junior positions and far wider ranges for roles that require more experience. The gaps between minimum and maximum salary offerings ranged widely between publications, as well — while The New York Times and Fox Corporation had average salary ranges of around $25,000 for each position, roles at the Wall Street Journal had an average pay range of $128,139.

+ Noted: Gallup and the Knight Foundation release report on trust, media and democracy (The Knight Foundation); The Dallas Morning News guts its Spanish-language newspaper, Al Día, after 19 years (NiemanLab); The state of data journalism in 2022 (Data Journalism); Matthew Yglesias on why you can’t trust the media (Slow Boring); Nearly 200 New York Times contributors are denouncing the paper’s anti-trans coverage (Vanity Fair)

API UPDATE

Trust tip: How to talk publicly about your commitment to diversity (Trusting News)

Talking publicly about diversity issues can be challenging, but actions and intentions (especially good ones) are likely to go unnoticed by news consumers. If you don’t tell your community that you are working toward a goal, that you have ethics, that you care about getting right or, in this case, that you want to increase diversity and more effectively cover the whole community, they won’t know that. You have to tell them. That’s what participants of API’s Inclusion Index did — by talking publicly about their work, the newsrooms are getting on the record about their commitment.

REVENUE ROUNDUP

As display ad revenue falls flat in the media industry, Blavity Inc diversifies revenue with new commerce-first vertical Home & Texture (Digiday)

In an effort to move away from a display advertising-first business model, tech and media company Blavity has entered the commerce space by launching a home interior brand and building out its travel and lifestyle sections. The media outlet, which caters to Black Millennials, hired Melody Brown as its new associate vice president of consumer media last fall. Blavity pivoted its lifestyle and travel brands to commerce-first business models and launched its Home & Texture brand. Each brand has editorial and social teams to offer content around the products or services they offer. Brown adds that Blavity uses feedback from followers on social media about the kinds of products they want to buy to shape their content.

+ How will link-free search impact publisher revenue? (What’s New In Publishing)

TRY THIS AT HOME

How ProPublica’s local stories reach the communities we report on (ProPublica)

ProPublica often reports ambitious local stories around the country and relies on a wide range of other outlets to pick up its stories to spread the word, especially in the communities affected by what it’s covering. It shares two success stories of its reporting making the front pages of the newspapers in the communities where the events happened — and sparking change. The Chicago Tribune ran an investigation about a local school district with the highest arrest rate in the nation. And in Mecklenburg, Virginia, a story about the local removal of Black graves to build a Microsoft data center hit home when it ran in The Mecklenburg Sun.

OFFSHORE

Russian journalist Maria Ponomarenko jailed for highlighting Mariupol killings (BBC News)

In the weeks after Russia bombed a theater in Mariupol last March, killing hundreds, Russian journalist Maria Ponomarenko reported that Russian warplanes had carried out the attack. She was quickly jailed by Russian authorities, who denied involvement in the bombing, and has now been found guilty of spreading “fake news.” Ponomarenko is sentenced to spend six years in jail and is barred from practicing journalism for five years. She is one of a handful of Russian dissidents jailed for speaking out against the country’s involvement in the war on Ukraine.

OFFBEAT

Combating disinformation wanes at social media giants (The New York Times)

Like many social media platforms, YouTube built out its efforts to address misinformation following the 2016 election, but following layoffs by parent company Alphabet, only one person is left to handle misinformation policy worldwide. YouTube isn’t the only platform seeing its work on misinformation being undone — Twitter and Meta are finding their content safeguarding teams slashed, too. The rollbacks, driven by economic challenges and political pressure, raise fears that trust will be further eroded online as misinformation remains as pernicious as ever.

SHAREABLE

These women journalists were doing their jobs. That made them targets. (The Washington Post, Story Killers)

Nearly three out of four women journalists have suffered online abuse, and nearly four in 10 said that as a result, they became less visible due to losing airtime, bylines or professional opportunities. The pattern of abuse is the same around the world, writes Taylor Lorenz, and women are often targeted because of their reporting. Employers of targeted women often don’t know how to help, and can instead unintentionally stifle the womens’ careers by telling them to avoid posting on social media or removing them from the limelight. The investigation into harassment of women journalists was inspired by the work of Gauri Lankesh, who was killed in 2017 while reporting on disinformation and political extremism in India.