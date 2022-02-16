Need to Know: February 16, 2022

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Sarah Palin’s suit against the New York Times spotlights push to loosen libel law (The New York Times)

But did you know: Sarah Palin’s libel claim against The New York Times is rejected by jury (The New York Times)

A jury has found against Sarah Palin’s claim that The New York Times defamed her in an editorial connecting her to a mass shooting. The judge in the case said earlier that Palin’s team had not proven that the paper showed the level of recklessness and ill intent needed to prove defamation of a public figure. Palin’s lawyers argued that this “actual malice” standard was outdated; Palin is expected to appeal the decision, reports Jeremy W. Peters. Legal experts say Palin’s appeal may “ask that the courts revisit the broad manner in which the law defines a public figure,” writes Peters.

Trust Tip: Create an FAQ to explain how your investigative team works (Trusting News)

Taylor Blatchford, the engagement editor for The Seattle Times’ investigative team, wanted to answer some of the basic questions readers have about the newspaper’s investigative journalism. The project began with a call-out to readers, asking what they were curious about. She and her team then created an FAQ explaining their goals, mission and reporting process — all on one page, with unique links to each question. They also built social cards with answers that were shared on Twitter and Instagram. Sign up for weekly Trust Tips here.

After perpetuating inequality for generations, can The Philadelphia Inquirer really become an anti-racist institution? (The Philadelphia Inquirer)

In the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020, The Philadelphia Inquirer’s “Buildings Matter, Too” headline sparked outrage in the city. Now, in the first part of the paper’s A More Perfect Union series, about systemic racism in Philadelphia, contributing writer Wesley Lowery wrote about the Inquirer itself. Through historical analysis and interviews with current and former staff, Lowery addresses “whether — and how — a newspaper that, for generations, has remained complicit in systemic inequality can now be a collaborator in its defeat.” He dives deep into the reaction to the “buildings” headline in the organization and explores how the newsroom is attempting to move forward on issues of equity and diversity.

How a Nigerian nonprofit is teaching fact-checking to journalists from West Africa (Reuters Institute)

More than 50 journalists from West Africa have received media literacy training from Dubawa, a fact-checking nonprofit launched by the Centre for Journalism Innovation & Development in 2018. “We all understand false information is a global challenge and it’s even a bigger challenge to us in West Africa,” said Kemi Busari, Dubawa’s lead editor. Over the course of six months, journalists from different newsrooms across the region learn the fundamentals of digital verification, including monitoring social media accounts for misinformation and writing fact-checks. Within the past year, Dubawa has expanded its fellowship program to reach journalists in The Gambia, Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

Nearly a quarter of Americans sometimes get news from podcasts (Pew Research Center)

A new study from the Pew Research Center shows that 7% of Americans often get some of their news from podcasts, and another 16% sometimes do. Still, more than half of Americans (56%) say they never get news from podcasts. One-third (33%) of people aged 18 to 29 got at least some of their news from the medium, compared to only 12% of those 65 and over. After age, the biggest indicator of news podcast listening is education; 28% of Americans with a college degree get some news from podcasts, while only 17% with a high school degree or less do the same.

The ‘misinformation problem’ seems like misinformation — if anything, people have become better informed (Substack, Slow Boring)

While many people assume that misinformation has risen due to technology, Matt Yglesias argues that, actually, people are better informed than ever thanks to the internet. Instead, he writes, the internet, and particularly social media, have simply made partisanship and polarization more obvious, and some attribute differing political opinions to misinformation. He also argues against the idea that more information will help reduce conspiracy theories; if anything, conspiracy theorists are often extremely knowledgeable about minutiae relating to their beliefs. And attempting to quell misinformation with fact-checking can end up backfiring, he contends; situations evolve as more information becomes available, making past fact-checks incorrect and, in the future, less trustworthy.

Alaskan newspaper surviving after owner gave it away for free (Medill Local News Initiative)

Just before the pandemic, former teachers Melinda Munson and Gretchen Wehmhoff began running The Skagway News, a 70-year-old newspaper covering a historic, 800-person Alaskan port city. The previous owner, Larry Persily, had purchased the paper in 2019 but determined that it should be run by someone local; instead of selling, he gave it away to Munson and Wehmhoff. In the past two years, they have fully digitized the paper, while also providing paper copies to seniors without internet access and posting a home-printed copy in the windows of their building for passersby.