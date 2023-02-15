Need to Know: February 15, 2023

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: U.S. digital newspaper ad revenue expected to surpass print by 2026 (Axios)

But did you know: Counting print subscribers is easy. It’s time to bring that same precision to digital. (What Works)

As the newspaper industry moves towards digital and away from print, Dan Kennedy writes that there is still not a consistent way to count digital subscribers. In January, he reported that Vermont’s Burlington Free Press, a Gannett-owned paper, still sells twice as many print subscriptions as digital ones, based on the numbers the paper reported to the Alliance for Audited Media. But a source later shared a “confidential and internal” Gannett circulation report that showed the paper actually had more digital subscribers than print. Kennedy writes that the newspaper industry and AAM must work together to develop a standard method for measuring paid digital subscriptions. Newsletter The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Subscribe

+ Noted: Lee Enterprises forces furloughs in latest cost-cutting move (Axios)

API UPDATE

How San Antonio Express News created a winning newsletter strategy (It’s All Journalism)

Newsletters have become an essential tool for news outlets to share their stories and engage readers. But coming up with a successful newsletter strategy can be difficult. How often should you send a newsletter? How many newsletters are too many? Should you send your newsletters to every subscriber or split your mailing list into different groups? What constitutes a breaking news alert?

To find answers to those questions, Better News podcast host Michael O’Connell talks to Cameron Songer, the newsletter editor at the San Antonio Express News. Recently, Songer and Randi Stevenson, the Express News’ executive producer, wrote a report for the Better News initiative about how the Express News streamlined its newsletter process and found a way to funnel more people to its digital site. Read the full report.

American Press Institute to help six news organizations develop new products to better serve their communities

Six news organizations and four expert coaches will participate in the American Press Institute’s product development sprint for alumni of the Table Stakes Local News Transformation Program, which strengthens local journalism through intensive change-management training for news leaders.

API developed the program in partnership with the News Product Alliance, which is facilitating work and providing essential connections to other news product thinkers who will introduce the cohort to product fundamentals during the five-month sprint. The news organizations participating in the program are Arizona Daily Star, Bangor Daily News, The Chattanooga Times Free Press, The Keene Sentinel, Sumter Item, and Times Union (Albany, NY).

API Tech Talks: Engaging readers in an era of social platform flux

How can newsrooms and journalists stay connected to readers and communities — and each other? How can we re-examine what social strategies are working and prioritize amidst constant uncertainty? How are we allocating our limited time and staff resources? API is hosting a virtual participatory event this Friday, Feb. 17 to dive into these questions. Register here.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Here are some tips for covering Indigenous communities, for non-Natives (Poynter)

Journalism is an often exploitative process, especially with historically marginalized communities like Indigenous peoples, writes Valerie Vande Panne. She writes that, ideally, newsrooms should hire Native writers to cover their own communities when possible; otherwise, reporters need to spend time listening and becoming part of the local community before covering it. She encourages anyone covering Indigenous peoples to be active in supporting the needs of those communities, and upfront about their own unfamiliarity with Tribal life.

OFFSHORE

Google to expand misinformation ‘prebunking’ in Europe (The Associated Press)

After previous successes in Eastern Europe, Google is launching a campaign in Germany “to make people more resilient to the corrosive effects of online misinformation,” reports David Klepper. The campaign will consist of videos that highlight the techniques that many peddlers of misinformation use to spread their claims; the videos will appear as ads on Facebook, YouTube and TikTok. These “prebunking” videos are seen as a good alternative to fact checking because they are relatively inexpensive to produce and focus on the techniques of misinformation rather than the subject matter.

OFFBEAT

BuzzFeed launches Infinity Quizzes, creating personalized stories powered by OpenAI (TechCrunch)

BuzzFeed’s latest product, Infinity Quizzes, uses an AI tool called “Buzzy the Robot” — based on OpenAI’s technology — to create personalized stories for users. Similar to MadLibs, the quizzes will give users a basic theme, ask for a few keywords, then “build a breezy, personalized narrative based on these,” writes Ingrid Lunden. In theory, there are an infinite number of possible iterations. Buzzfeed says that its human quiz writers are still an integral part of the process.

SHAREABLE

Reporter’s dismissal exposes political pressures on West Virginia Public Broadcasting (NPR)

Last year, journalist Amelia Ferrell Knisely reported several stories for West Virginia Public Broadcasting about allegations of abuse at state-run facilities. She’s now been let go from the station as part of what insiders describe as “a years-long pattern of mounting pressure” from the governor and state legislatures on the radio station. They say that the station’s chief executive, Carl “Butch” Antolini, has repeatedly intervened in journalistic decisions; Antolini used to work for governor Jim Justice, who has called for cutting all funding to public broadcasting.