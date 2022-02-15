Need to Know: February 15, 2022

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Writers of Color polite-shames publications about pay to get to the point (Nieman Lab)

But did you know: Sharing salary information can help journalists of color and women achieve pay parity (Nieman Reports)

On the last day of Victoria Walker’s role as a senior travel reporter at The Points Guy, she tweeted her outgoing salary ($107,000 plus bonuses) and encouraged anyone applying for the role to ask for at least $115,000. The tweet, which has more than 6,000 retweets and nearly 80,000 likes, sparked a discussion about pay transparency in journalism. “[W]hy, in journalism, a profession devoted to transparency … is sharing your salary so taboo?” asked Walker, who said she hoped that sharing her salary — which was more than $30,000 over the average travel writer’s — would help other journalists, particularly women, people of color and younger journalists. She says she hopes others in the industry, particularly those who are privileged, will share their salary information in the future.

Newsletter The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Subscribe

+ Noted: Trevor Noah to entertain at first White House Correspondents’ Association dinner since 2019 (The Washington Post); Center for Cooperative Media launches U.S. media collaboration called Democracy Day (Center for Cooperative Media); Sarah Palin judge will dismiss her libel case, finding no malice by New York Times (The Washington Post); Missouri prosecutor declines to charge St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter targeted by governor (The Kansas City Star)

API UPDATE

Trust Tip: Ask people about their perceptions of and experiences with the news (Trusting News)

Asking people about how the news makes them feel, maybe as an extra question tacked on to the end of an interview, can elicit thoughtful responses and help newsrooms build trust and better respond to their communities, writes Joy Mayer of Trusting News. “The answers can be hard to hear — and that makes it especially important that we listen,” she writes. Showing empathy, helping people navigate the news, and soliciting feedback are among other strategies journalists can pursue. Sign up for weekly Trust Tips here.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Why Texas Monthly thinks a pivot to video will help attract subscribers (Digiday)

The magazine Texas Monthly recently acquired the independent television show Texas Country Reporter and its entire production team. The publication hopes that having a video component to its work will attract more national and international readers, some of whom will convert to subscribers. The Reporter team, which will gain “a few” more people, will produce additional content for the Monthly’s website, and collaborate with editors on story choice and production. The Monthly’s publisher is also hoping that the acquisition will allow it to sell more content for use as film and television adaptations.

+ Asked to help, Washington Post readers sent searing evidence about dozens more enslavers in Congress (The Washington Post)

OFFSHORE

Swiss voters reject public aid plan for newspapers, media (Associated Press)

Voters in Switzerland rejected a plan to spend more than 150 million francs ($163 million) of public money on supporting broadcast, print and online media. Supporters said that journalism should be considered a public service, particularly in areas outside of big cities, which are not well served by commercial media. More than 70 papers have closed in the country since 2003, and advertising revenue in print publications has dropped significantly in recent years. Those opposed to the plan said the funding would waste taxpayer money, predominantly benefit large news organizations and threaten journalistic independence. “A media subsidized by the state is a media under control. As the adage goes: ‘Don’t bite the hand that feeds you,’” opponents wrote in a statement.

OFFBEAT

Slack or bust: How workplace tools are becoming job deal-breakers (Protocol)

Workplace tools — like email providers, messaging apps, and video conferencing software — are ubiquitous in the modern workplace, and some workers are choosing their preferred programs over potential jobs. Writer Alex Torres took himself out of the running for a job at a software company because he didn’t want to switch from Slack to Microsoft Teams, saying “the vibes are off.” The choice of tools reflects on the culture of a company. Slack, for instance, reads as cooler than Teams. And a company that refuses to let someone use a different tool without a clear reason can indicate a lack of accommodation that can turn off prospective employees.

UP FOR DEBATE

Catholic schools should extend free speech rights to student journalists (National Catholic Reporter)

Student journalists at private schools do not have the same First Amendment rights as those at public schools, which has often led to censorship of student publications, writes Heidi Schlumpf. This has extended beyond just students; two faculty advisors at a Catholic high school were fired after a student published a pro-choice opinion essay in the student magazine. Schlumpf argues that it is important for students to be exposed to divergent points of view, and that this type of restriction sends “a clear message to current and prospective students: If you’re wrestling with any church teachings, you’re not wanted here.”

SHAREABLE

The 4 hurdles micropayment platforms can’t overcome (Substack, Simon Owens’s Media Newsletter)

A large majority of publishers are not compelled to create micropayment alternatives for readers, writes Simon Owens. Once readers hit a paywall, publishers must use their limited real estate to convince readers to invest in a subscription, potentially affecting conversion rates. Another reason? Pitching a micropayment option — like an article worth $1 — wouldn’t create substantial revenue for the business. Owens also mentions single sign-on platforms, or systems that would allow users to purchase articles on demand from multiple publishers. The problem with those, he writes, is that “no publisher wants to be the first to go all in.”