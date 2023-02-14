Need to Know: February 14, 2023

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Newspapers shudder at threat of recession (Axios)

But did you know: Publishers of all sizes, from global to local, continue adding new digital subscribers (What’s New In Publishing)

Despite inflation and the prospect of a recession, James Hewes of media trade association FIPP says that there is "evidence of growth everywhere." Large publications like The New York Times and The Economist continued to grow their digital subscriptions, while local news outlets retained their audiences even as the pandemic eased. A researcher at the International News Media Association predicts that digital subscription revenue will be up 47% in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2021. He says that news publications are less likely to be impacted by economic downturns because subscribers likely see the publications as essentials — and because paying news consumers are likely to be wealthy and less affected by outside economic forces.

+ Noted: Washington Post publisher Fred Ryan says he doesn’t expect additional layoffs in staff email (Twitter, @benmullin); This spring, the Moment Institute will host 10 American journalists interested in learning more about the greater Middle East region and the complexities of covering it in a new low-residency fellowship program (Moment Institute Middle East Fellows)

API UPDATE

Beyond Twitter and Meta: What’s next for social media

When Elon Musk completed his acquisition of Twitter at the end of October 2022, it signaled the end of the golden age of social media for news organizations. Meta had already started winding down its news partnership efforts, and the rapid gutting of Twitter’s workforce and volatile changes meant news outlets could no longer rely on the platforms for distribution, funding, audience growth or community engagement.

In December, the American Press Institute and the Online News Association hosted a virtual conversation to discuss how these ongoing challenges impact publishers. API Newsroom Success Manager Shay Totten shared preliminary findings from an ongoing survey API is conducting to assess how newsrooms were initially responding to the changes at Meta and Twitter. More than half of the 30 respondents (57%) said they planned to stay active on Twitter with roughly the same level of engagement, while more than 25% said they would post less. About 10% of respondents said they were taking it day by day, and 3% of respondents said they stopped posting on Twitter. Read more here.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Newsrooms need to do more to protect journalists from online harassment (Nieman Lab)

Journalists are often encouraged to use social media as a resource and promotional tool, but a new study has found that newsrooms’ social media policies do little to protect their employees from online abuse. In the report, journalists said that they were sometimes reprimanded for social media posts that were perceived to be “undercutting the neutrality of their publication.” Women and people of color were more likely to be targeted online, meaning they were more likely to face professional penalties for their posts. The paper’s author, Jacob Nelson, advises that newsrooms create policies about dealing with online abuse or face “a labor crisis, because your journalists feel like they are being really left out in the cold by the policies.”

OFFSHORE

Balancing emotions and impartiality — how Delfi covers Russia’s war against Ukraine for Latvians (The Fix)

Delfi.lv is one of the biggest news sites in Latvia, and its Russian-language edition has been closely covering the war in Ukraine from the day it started. The publisher has a section devoted to Ukrainian refugees, providing news and information for those who have crossed into Latvia. Editor Polina Shilina said the emotional toll has been brutal for her and her team. The publication now covers the cost of up to 10 therapy sessions for all employees, and has added mental health help to its insurance policy.

OFFBEAT

News publishers are wary of the Bing chatbot’s media diet (Wired)

Microsoft Bing’s new chatbot draws its information from news stories, including articles that are behind paywalls, “providing glossy conversational answers that draw on media content,” report Aarian Marshall and Paresh Dave. Microsoft says that the chatbot only pulls information from news outlets that have entered into agreements with Microsoft’s news service — agreements that would have been signed before the chatbot was introduced.

SHAREABLE

A love letter to local news (Medium, Michael Bolden)