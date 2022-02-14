Need to Know: February 14, 2022

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

You might have heard: During the pandemic, news outlets lost ad revenue, leading to layoffs and newsroom closures (Poynter)

But did you know: The United States’ top 25 newspapers have lost 30% of print sales in two years (Press Gazette)

That finding is in a new analysis by the Press Gazette, which draws from data showing the nation’s top 25 newspapers have an average weekly circulation of 3.1 million, down from 4.4 million in 2019. Out of those papers, only the New York Post increased its print circulation between 2020 and 2021, with growth of 9%. The data suggests that many newspapers haven’t regained print sales that fell at the beginning of the pandemic. The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times and USA Today, the three largest papers in the country, all lost print circulation during the pandemic.

+ Noted: The Washington Post will expand this year, with plans to add more than 70 positions (The Washington Post)

A new way of looking at trust in media: Do Americans share journalism’s core values?

Many Americans are skeptical of what journalists consider their core mission, and the argument over media trust often has the feel of people talking past each other. But we found that the trust crisis may be better understood through people’s moral values than their politics. A study by API and AP-NORC explores how people’s moral values relate to their perception of core journalism values, as well as news stories. And it points to simple changes journalists can make to their reporting that could help increase trust with journalism skeptics and supporters alike.

Why immigration coverage needs to center migrants’ stories (Nieman Reports)

Reporters at The Texas Tribune and other news outlets are working to reframe immigration coverage to focus on the people most affected, immigrants themselves, in contrast to misinformation and polarizing political rhetoric that often surround the topic. At Arizona radio station KJZZ, Alisa Zaira Reznick works to localize national policies by focusing on their impact on the communities she covers. She also considers how language choices can affect her work and avoids using terms like “surge” and “flood” to describe migrants. “Those things look small,” Reznick says, “but they’re extremely consequential in the way people read your work.”

Many British journalists suffered stress, frustration and burnout during the pandemic (Press Gazette)

New research based on in-depth interviews with more than 30 journalists found that shifts to working from home and digital newsgathering had bigger impacts on their wellbeing than covering the trauma of COVID-19. Researchers from Middlesex University London found that working from home was a common source of anxiety and stress for those interviewed, some of whom missed newsroom support and brainstorming. The journalists interviewed said the pandemic had brought more attention to mental health, but they felt they didn’t receive enough support from their news outlet, aside from access to resources like helplines.

+ German newspaper Bild gained more subscriptions by keeping it simple and giving readers fewer offers (International News Media Association)

New algorithm bill could force Facebook to change how the news feed works (The Verge)

A bill in the Senate would direct the National Science Foundation and the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine to identify ways to slow the spread of misinformation and other harmful online content. Then the Federal Trade Commission would create rules based on the recommendations and require social media companies to follow them. Unlike a House bill to address algorithm distribution, the Senate measure wouldn’t alter Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

A month of paid leave was transformative for my workplace (Teen Vogue)

At the end of 2021, nonprofit Scalawag Magazine gave its newsroom a month of paid leave, a hiatus that race and place editor Ko Bragg writes “gave our majority queer and Black staff permission to let our minds wander during long baths, make a dent in our bedside book piles, and explore who we are beyond what we do.” The vacation allowed Scalawag’s staff time to connect with hobbies and pursue fulfillment outside work that Bragg says make the newsroom more connected to the communities they serve.

+ How could funders sustain minority and locally-led nonprofits? Endow them (Devex)

Boulder Reporting Lab, a new nonprofit newsroom, finds its footing in Colorado (Nieman Lab)

One of Boulder Reporting Lab’s main goals is to fill information gaps, an approach that came up as the Marshall Fire destroyed about 1,000 homes and businesses in Boulder County. During saturated news coverage, the lab looked for angles that weren’t being covered elsewhere, including what residents should do if they lost their home, a volunteering guide, and how to file for fire-related unemployment benefits. The newsroom’s fire coverage led its newsletter subscriptions to grow by 60%.

+ The Library of Congress’ American Folklife Center will preserve decades of The Kitchen Sisters’ recordings (Current)