Need to Know: February 11, 2022

TOP NEWS THIS WEEK

The pandemic has hit the journalism industry hard, but there have been signs of success. Several major newspaper chains, including Lee Enterprises, Gannett and Hearst, have reported huge increases in digital subscriptions over the past year. And regional papers like The Philadelphia Inquirer and The Los Angeles Times have more than doubled their subscribers in the past few years. (The New York Times)

Meanwhile, the career prospects for individual journalists remain uncertain. A study of journalists in Seattle from 2015 to 2021 found that 40% remained in the same job over that time, and 30% had left the industry entirely. When researchers tried to explore how many journalists of color were laid off during the pandemic, they found it was impossible to quantify. But, some who have left the industry are starting to come back, bringing skills and a better awareness of work-life balance with them. (Nieman Lab, Poynter)

MOST POPULAR STORIES THIS WEEK

These are the stories that captured the most interest from Need to Know subscribers this week.

New forms of advertising raise questions about journalism integrity. Research shows that after a company purchases sponsored content or native advertising in major news outlets, there is less coverage of that corporation across the mainstream media. (The Conversation)

How salary transparency can improve the hiring process and retention. Jayo Miko Macasaquit, Chief People Officer at the 19th, argues that lowballing employees on salary deepens the “chasm of mistrust.” Being clear and consistent about how salary decisions are made will help ensure equity in the future. (Twitter, @jayomiko)

Miami Herald journalist Julie Brown sued by Epstein victims. Two of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims claim that Brown’s book inaccurately represented their relationship with Epstein, and that Brown tried to take credit for the work that the victims had done to fight for Epstein’s arrest. (The Daily Beast)

NEW FROM API

What might journalism learn from ‘bridging’? A Q&A with Mónica Guzmán

A growing cohort of people and groups are seeking to find ways to bridge the deep divides in America, despite what seems like intractable polarization. What lessons might journalists take from this work? Is it even a journalist’s job to get people to understand views opposed to their own? If so, how can they approach this work? In this Q&A, API’s Kevin Loker spoke with author Mónica Guzmán, who works with the organization Braver Angels, about how reporters and editors might better uncover people’s concerns, avoid assumptions about their views and maintain strong curiosity about how people arrive at their positions. It might, Guzmán says, result in truer stories.

FOR THE WEEKEND

+ News with a Capital B: CEO Lauren Williams on why we need news for and by Black people (The Verge)

+ Journalist Mary Heaton Vorse devoted her long and uncompromising career to giving poor and working people a voice (The Nation)

+ How trailblazing journalist Gwen Ifill inspired the next generation (USA Today)

+ An incomplete history of Forbes.com as a platform for scams, grift, and bad journalism (Nieman Lab)