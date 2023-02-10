Need to Know: February 10, 2023

TOP NEWS THIS WEEK

A new report from the Tow Center for Digital Journalism finds that since Elon Musk took over Twitter, journalists from conservative publications have been tweeting more, while journalists from left-leaning or neutral organizations have been tweeting less. But overall, the number of journalists on the platform has not dropped. And Taylor Lorenz reports that formerly-banned “extremist influencers” are generating millions in revenue for the platform now. On Wednesday, Congressional Republicans questioned Twitter executives about the platform’s decision to limit the spread of a New York Post story about Hunter Biden before the 2020 election, a decision that they attribute to an anti-conservative bias in Big Tech. (Columbia Journalism Review, The Washington Post)

MOST POPULAR STORIES THIS WEEK

These are the stories that captured the most interest from Need to Know subscribers this week.

7 lessons for publishers from 7 different subscription businesses. Lennart Schneider shares what he learned from seven subscription-based companies and how publishers can adapt those lessons to their own products. (The Audiencers)

For the first time, NPR offered bilingual coverage of the State of the Union. One team’s coverage was in English, the other was bilingual but aimed at Spanish speakers. The parallel broadcasts could be heard on both member stations across the country and online. (NPR)

Gannett ends online comments for a majority of its news sites. In a note to readers, the newspaper chain said that comments often devolved into abuse, and that staffing changes mean that there are not enough journalists to monitor the comments. (Poynter)

NEW FROM API

Inclusion Index report: Assessing the Pittsburgh news ecosystem’s commitment to DEIB

Following the community event announcing highlights from the Pittsburgh Inclusion Index cohort, API released a full public report outlining the Inclusion Index process and findings, the newsrooms’ current DEIB assessment as well as key ecosystem recommendations for improvement. API worked with the Pittsburgh Black Media Federation and five local newsrooms to address gaps in coverage and outline processes to enact sustainable change.

How the Detroit Free Press is using personas to better gauge readers’ interests

Here’s an idea to steal and adapt: Consider your readers not just as political junkies or sports nuts, but as multi-dimensional people who love politics and are enamored with baseball (or both). When you do that, you can open readers to a wide range of different coverage they didn’t know you had. The Detroit Free Press wanted to improve reader retention, so they analyzed the reading behaviors of readers who followed coverage of the Detroit Tigers baseball team during spring training. Editors found success in including links to non-sports stories within the Tigers coverage.

API Tech Talks: Engaging readers in an era of social platform flux

How can newsrooms and journalists stay connected to readers and communities — and each other? How can we re-examine what social strategies are working and prioritize amidst constant uncertainty? How are we allocating our limited time and staff resources? API is hosting a virtual participatory event on Feb. 17 to dive into these questions. Register here.

FOR THE WEEKEND

+ Heather Bryant on how collaboration empowers small local news startups (Medium, Center for Cooperative Media)

+ Looking back on the coverage of Trump (Columbia Journalism Review)

+ These Black women are changing TV weather, a field long dominated by white men (The Washington Post)