Need to Know: February 10, 2022

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Hearst’s newspapers represent a sort of counterpoint to the perception that the industry is all about financial distress and contraction (Poynter)

But did you know: Local papers find hints of success with online subscriptions (The New York Times)

After nearly two decades of decline in local newspapers, many are starting to see success with digital subscriptions, writes Marc Tracy. Lee Enterprises, the fifth largest newspaper chain, recently announced a 57% annual growth in online subscribers, while the largest chain, Gannett, reported a 46% rise from last year. The numbers are still much smaller than the print circulation numbers of the early 2000s, but “for an industry accustomed to doomsaying, the willingness of people to pay for digital access is giving many publishers hope that they have found a way to survive,” writes Tracy.

+ Noted: Spotlight PA to launch first-ever regional reporting bureau based in State College (Spotlight PA); Barry Diller’s media group ends print versions of InStyle, Entertainment Weekly and others (Wall Street Journal)

API UPDATE

How Gannett’s Knoxville News Sentinel got a wakeup call and shifted its coverage for Black communities (Better News)

Gannett’s Knoxville News Sentinel in Tennessee is telling more diverse, authentic stories that are making an impact, thanks to a new audience engagement initiative called the Digital Advisory Group, or “the DAG.” As part of a 2021 pilot, Knox News formed a Facebook group and gave its members one-year digital subscription trials as part of an effort to listen to Black voices and earn their trust. The DAG united community members and journalists, who as a result were able to produce deeper and more authentic content. This story is part of a series on Better News that showcases innovative and experimental ideas that emerge from Table Stakes, the newsroom training program; and shares replicable tactics that benefit the news industry as a whole.

TRY THIS AT HOME

What ProPublica did about diversity in 2021 (ProPublica)

In its annual diversity breakdown, ProPublica reveals that 45% of its hires in 2021 identified as women, and 44% were non-white. In total, 51% of ProPublica employees are women, and 59% are white. In the report, the news outlet covers its ongoing efforts to improve its hiring practices and employee retention, including funding, stipends and mentoring for students. The company also instituted a policy that requires all hiring managers interview at least one non-white person, and that all applications be read by two people. ProPublica also hired an outside company to lead unconscious bias training for all managers.

OFFSHORE

The BBC is launching a new team to focus on live blogs (Press Gazette)

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the BBC’s live blogs have received more than a billion visits. The blogs, which cover government press conferences and COVID case numbers, have been so successful that the organization is building a 31-person team focused exclusively on live blogs. The team will focus on expanding live blogs beyond the pandemic, experimenting with new formats and incorporating video. The BBC began experimenting with a type of live blog in 2003 during the Iraq War. The New York Times also recently announced the expansion of its 24-hour live blog team.

+ In a letter, Sens. Marco Rubio and Tim Kaine call on Secretary of State Antony Blinken to confront the Mexican government about the murders of journalists (U.S. Senate)

OFFBEAT

ABC News is thriving on TikTok with serious news (Axios)

At least a dozen news outlets now have more than a million followers on TikTok, signifying how important the video platform has become in delivering news to young audiences. ABC News now has more than a million followers, and has succeeded mostly by sharing straight news clips. Evan McMurry, senior manager of social media at ABC, says hard news has been more popular than “trend” content; official briefings from government officials are some of the most popular content. The network’s most popular TikTok, with nearly 10 million views, is of President Biden discussing the possibility of a federal vaccine mandate.

+ Related: What local media need to know to win with social media in 2022 (Local Media Association); Journalists say social-media platforms have hurt their industry, contributing to inaccurate and one-sided news accounts by exerting too much control over the mix of news that people see (Medill Local News Initiative)

UP FOR DEBATE

The Times’ restrained coverage of Trump’s handling of White House records is in stark contrast to its 2016 focus (Media Matters for America)

This week, The New York Times reported on Page A-12 that former President Trump and his staff improperly removed documents from The White House. The measured coverage, by Michael S. Schmidt and Maggie Haberman, is very different from Schmidt’s coverage of the email scandal that surrounded Hillary Clinton when she was running for president, writes Craig Harrington. Back then, the email scandal was prominently featured in the paper even though there was no illegal activity, Harrington writes. He argues that The Times is “the newspaper most responsible for dragging America through two years of coverage of Clinton’s emails” and that it “must be held to a higher standard when reporting Trump’s actual criminal behavior. This is a story deserving of front page headlines and a yearslong pursuit of the facts.”

SHAREABLE

How many journalists of color were laid off during the pandemic? (Poynter)

Since the beginning of the pandemic, thousands of journalists have been laid off. But determining the number of journalists of color who have lost their jobs is impossible to determine, writes Kristen Hare. Hare worked with journalists Mazin Sidahmed and Moiz Syed and researcher Rima Parikh to dig into public information about layoffs, but found that news organizations often don’t post anything publicly about layoffs. Meanwhile, journalists are often reluctant to speak openly about layoffs, or agree not to speak publicly when they sign non-disclosure agreements.