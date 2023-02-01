Need to Know: February 1, 2023

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: The lost meaning of ‘objectivity’ (American Press Institute)

But did you know: Newsrooms that move beyond ‘objectivity’ can build trust (The Washington Post)

A new report from the Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism argues that the news media must move away from the concept of “objectivity” as a goal. Its authors find that the past idea of objectivity was often dominated by the viewpoints of white, male editors, and that women and people of color have not been able to accurately report on issues that don’t align with those perspectives. Now, newsrooms are moving to include more diversity and allow reporters to cover stories that personally impact them. The report’s authors write that journalists should focus on what Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward called “the best obtainable version of the truth.”

How a university partnership helps The Coloradoan build opinion content and audience engagement (Better News)

Here’s an idea to steal and adapt: To build your opinion content, solicit responses from readers who have registered for a free account on your site. Pick the best snippets of a commenter’s ideas, creating a broader range of voices on curated discussions of local issues. Partner with a local university to foster and analyze these discussions. For The Coloradoan, that meant creating Coloradoan Conversations, a weekly curated discussion of a question related to recent local news, or a collection of views on a story published during the prior week.

API Tech Talks: Engaging readers in an era of social platform flux

How can newsrooms and journalists stay connected to readers and communities — and each other? How can we re-examine what social strategies are working and prioritize amidst constant uncertainty? How are we allocating our limited time and staff resources? API is hosting a virtual participatory event to dive into these questions. Register here.

Challenging the stereotype of Uvalde’s plucky child survivor (NiemanStoryboard)

After the school shooting in Uvalde, Tex., Washington Post reporter John Woodrow Cox declined to cover the immediate aftermath of the tragedy. Instead, he spent the summer with survivor Caitlyne Gonzales and her family and wrote a story that “confronts the stereotype of the plucky survivor while uncovering the ups and downs of trauma and the challenges of recovery.” His story focused on the struggles that Gonzales went through in her personal life as she became a vocal advocate for gun reform. He built trust with the family by showing up repeatedly, being careful to respect boundaries, and sharing a draft of the story to make sure they were comfortable.

Nordic unions to quit global journalists’ body IFJ, citing ‘corruptive activity’ (Reuters)

Union journalists from Finland, Iceland, Denmark and Norway are leaving the International Federation of Journalists, saying that the organization has undemocratic and unethical practices. The Nordic journalists object to IFJ’s decision to allow Russian state journalists who are based in Ukraine to remain in the federation. Journalist unions from these four countries say they have fought for more democratic practices and increased transparency for years but that resigning “is the only thing that can save IFJ.”

Instagram’s co-founders to launch Artifact, a ‘kind of TikTok for text’ (Platformer)

Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, co-founders of Instagram, are launching Artifact, which Casey Newton describes as “a personalized news feed that uses machine learning to understand your interests and will soon let you discuss those articles with friends.” The app has elements of TikTok, in that it learns about your interests and feeds you similar articles, as well as Google Reader, since it starts with a curated list of articles from publishers. The founders say they will remove posts with misinformation, and that their systems will prioritize content that rewards deep engagement rather than clicks and comments.

The New York Times’ obsession with itself (Politico)

On the inside of the New York Times’ print edition, the paper runs a “The Story Behind the Story” feature that offers an insider look at a story from that day’s paper. Jack Shafer writes that what could be an opportunity for “radical transparency” that demystifies journalism is instead a chronicle of the mundane. Since the paper ended its public editor position and currently lacks a media columnist, Shafer writes that “just about the only place in the Times to read about the Times is this soft, accommodating feature that denies its writers the freedom to be fully honest about how their stories come together.”