Need to Know: February 1, 2022

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: URL Media has supported Black and Brown newsrooms in its first year (Poynter)

But did you know: Capital B will provide hard news and investigative reporting aimed at Black audiences (The Washington Post)

On Monday, Capital B, a new digital-media start-up, launched with $9 million in philanthropic backing. Its founders, Lauren Williams and Akoto Ofori-Atta, wanted to create a publication aimed at Black audiences that covers health, criminal justice, politics, education and other topics. The publication, which launched with both a national coverage and an Atlanta-based team, will also focus on community engagement; it launched with a piece entitled “What Black Atlanta Wants From the News” that incorporated voices from around the city. Capital B’s leaders say they’re focusing on a donor-based nonprofit model so that they don’t have to worry about turning off advertisers or excluding readers with a subscription model.

+ Noted: Chicago Public Media and the Chicago Sun-Times made their partnership official (WBEZ); Meta pauses new users from joining analytics tool CrowdTangle, citing staffing issues (Reuters); Financial Times U.S. staff seeks union (Bloomberg); The New York Times buys Wordle (The New York Times)

API UPDATE

Deadline is today to apply for API Marketing Manager position

Today is the last day to apply to be API’s Marketing Manager. We’re looking for someone to increase the awareness, reach, relevance and engagement of API’s brand, programs, products and services. This person will play a central role in helping us to tell our story to partners, program participants, funders and other stakeholders. We are seeking candidates with professional marketing experience. Experience working in a media or news organization is not a requirement, but an awareness of or exposure to journalism, media or its business is helpful.

TRY THIS AT HOME

How the Seattle Times hit 81,000 digital subscribers while avoiding ‘deep discounting’ and the ‘volume chase’ (Press Gazette)

In the last three years, the Seattle Times has nearly doubled its digital subscriptions, from 41,000 to 81,000. The paper made a conscious choice not to heavily discount its subscriptions to chase readers, and instead focused on sustainability and long-term viability, says Kati Erwert, the Times’ senior vice president of product, marketing and public service. The paper knew that digital was its future, so it priced its offerings to highlight the value of its content, regardless of whether it came in print or online. “We’d much rather have a lot less subscribers and a loyal base that paid a lot,” said Curtis Huber, senior director of circulation and audience revenue.

OFFSHORE

How Ecuadorian journalists are incorporating a gender approach to fact-checking (LatAm Journalism Review)

For female fact-checkers in Ecuador, bringing a more inclusive approach to fact-checking is key to fighting the type of gender stereotypes that promote violence against women. Ecuadorian fact-checkers say that it is important for journalists to go beyond “pro and con” arguments and push for verification of claims made by prominent figures. For instance, when Ecuadorian First Lady María de Lourdes Alcívar wrote about her opposition to abortion on social media, media outlet GK debunked some of the most common fallacies surrounding the abortion discussion in the country.

OFFBEAT

Spotify to direct listeners to accurate Covid information after Joe Rogan outcry (The Guardian)

Spotify has announced that it will add a message to all podcasts that discuss the pandemic, directing listeners to a website containing accurate COVID-19 information. The announcement came in response to furor over Joe Rogan’s Spotify-exclusive podcast, which has drawn criticism for featuring anti-vax pundits and others who have spread misinformation about the pandemic. Spotify also made public its rules about misinformation, which prohibit creators from promoting “dangerous false or dangerous deceptive medical information.” Prominent musicians like Neil Young and Joni Mitchell have pulled their catalogs from the platform to protest Rogan’s podcast.

+ Related: Joe Rogan, Spotify, and the difference between speech and association (Columbia Journalism Review); Spotify’s Joe Rogan Problem isn’t going away (The New York Times); Please do not let Spotify convince you that Joe Rogan is a content moderation problem (Substack, Garbage Day)

UP FOR DEBATE

The New York Times’ polarizing pandemic pundit (Politico)

David Leonhardt, author of The New York Times’ newsletter The Morning, has become a prominent COVID-19 influencer, “the pundit who punches holes in public health orthodoxy,” writes Joanne Kenen. But many public health experts have pushed back against his coverage, saying that it focuses too much on individual risks rather than the greater threats to society. Leonhardt argues that his coverage is a “holistic” look at the dangers of the pandemic, including factors like social isolation and an increase in drug overdoses. Some pandemic experts, though, say that his takes underplay how dangerous the virus is to the broader community.

+ Related: Salt Lake Tribune alerts police to threats to staffers after COVID-19 editorial (The Washington Post); Fox News wanted viewers to hear an anti-vax trooper’s story – until he died of COVID (Media Matters)

SHAREABLE

He started an LGBTQ magazine during the pandemic. It worked. (Poynter)

John Sotomayor’s LGBTQ publication Embrace Magazine published its first issue in April of 2020, just as the pandemic was forcing companies to pull ads. Instead of delaying his launch, he told his advertisers that they could pay him later — or never. The risk paid off; the publication was named Magazine of the Year by the Florida Magazine Association, and now it has readers on six continents. The story of Embrace began nearly a decade ago, when Sotomayor saw an opportunity to tell “meaty stories affecting everyday life” in the LGBTQ community. He says he wants to continue to expand the reach of the brand and give queer reporters an opportunity to tell stories not covered by the mainstream media.