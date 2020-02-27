Need to Know: Feb. 27, 2020

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: The information demands on the modern digital journalist are overwhelming and leading to burnout (Nieman Lab)

But did you know: News consumers are also overwhelmed by the sheer amount of information (Pew Research Center)

News fatigue is a global problem that has persisted for years, and the most recent survey gauging the issue shows that it’s not getting any better. In a survey of American adults by the Pew Research Center, 66% said they are “worn out” by the amount of news coverage, while just 32% said they like the amount of news they are getting. News fatigue is more widespread among the least engaged political news consumers, showing that it’s a short hop from news fatigue to news avoidance.

+ Noted: Another Pew survey found that most Americans agree that journalists should serve as watchdogs, although Republicans are more likely than Democrats to say journalists go too far in their watchdog role (Pew Research Center); The Arizona Republic is the latest newspaper to end the practice of endorsing political candidates (Arizona Republic); Tampa Bay Times announces temporary pay cut for full-time staff (Tampa Bay Times); Five arrested, accused of targeting journalists as part of neo-Nazi Atomwaffen group (Washington Post)

API UPDATE

How to boost your donations by turning your homepage into a giving portal (Better News)

Here’s a guide to convince those in charge that you need to turn your homepage into a donation destination during your fundraising campaign. This story is part of a series on Better News that showcases innovative and experimental ideas that emerge from Table Stakes, the newsroom training program; and shares replicable tactics that benefit the news industry as a whole.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Ways to incorporate engagement into everyday reporting (Medium, Mariana Dale)

KPCC/LAist recently redesigned its early childhood education beat to focus on telling stories with and for parents and caregivers of children ages 0-5. Reporter Mariana Dale weaves some basic methods into her daily work to reflect that approach. She asks people about their information needs — “What’s an issue that isn’t getting enough attention? What do you wish you knew more about? How do you find information about early childhood?” She also spends about 20 minutes a week maintaining a spreadsheet on her sources. It helps her follow up with sources after a story is published to share how their information was used (or why it wasn’t).

+ An easy way to stay on top of local subreddits that are based on your stories or relevant to your beat (h/t to Poynter’s Try This! newsletter for this find) (Twitter, @forrestmilburn)

OFFSHORE

No email. No WhatsApp. No internet. This is now normal life in Kashmir. (BuzzFeed News)

Since August 5, Indian authorities have kept the people of Kashmir in a digital blackout, restricting most internet access. At 205 days and counting, it’s the longest-running internet shutdown in any democracy so far. Newspapers in the region have been hit especially hard, and many have stopped publishing or have started leaning heavily on government press releases. “We’re not doing journalism anymore,” says Sajjad Haider, editor-in-chief of the Kashmir Observer, one of the region’s largest publications. “We’re putting out trash. We’re afraid of our readers. If they had a choice, they would stop reading Kashmiri newspapers.”

OFFBEAT

Monetizing password sharing: what publishers can learn from Netflix (Twipe)

Password sharing has been a long-standing challenge for subscription-based companies; one that many simply shrug their shoulders at. One study found that 76% of publishers do not take any special steps to stop subscribers from sharing their log-in info. Doing so can introduce friction in the log-in process for subscribers, which may discourage them from renewing. But there are some ways to monetize password sharing that are worth experimenting with: asking subscribers to pay extra for the ability to access content on multiple devices at the same time (like Netflix does), and designing incentives for subscribers to share “bonus subscriptions” with one or two other users.

UP FOR DEBATE

ABC News hands James O’Keefe’s ‘Project Veritas’ a victory (Washington Post)

ABC News suspended veteran correspondent David Wright this week after Wright was caught on tape giving his opinion on the presidential race and Disney (ABC’s owner). Wright was secretly filmed by Project Veritas, a group that targets members of the mainstream media in what founder James O’Keefe says is an effort to expose their bias. Wright was recorded at a bar, when he was not working. “The ABC News statement cites concern about the ‘appearance of bias’ stemming from the Project Veritas sting,” writes Erik Wemple. “What bias? Must the Erik Wemple Blog lecture the suits at ABC News that having an opinion about politics is not the same as having a bias? …If ABC News has any concerns about Wright’s alleged bias — even the appearance of such — then it should present the evidence.”

+ “This suspension is patently absurd. Newsrooms continue to give in to bad faith efforts.” (Twitter, @SopanDeb)

+ Media, political elites who didn’t see Trump in 2016 are blowing it again with Bernie Sanders (Philadelphia Inquirer)

+ Knight Media Forum panel that includes the Trump campaign’s chief digital officer is getting blowback from attendees (Twitter, @MollydeAguiar)

SHAREABLE

‘The Google doomsday clock is ticking’ (Digiday)

As Google winds down data gathering from third-party cookies, publishers are getting more direct requests from advertisers for their user data. “This is good news for publishers that have scale, targeting and the wish to work more closely with agencies and advertisers,” writes Lucinda Southern. “However, more direct relationships between publishers and advertisers also throw up questions about user consent, adding time pressures when time is of the essence since Google announced it’s phasing out third-party cookies by 2022.” Publishers are scrambling to clean up their first-party data, making sure it’s compliant and valuable for advertisers. “Clients and agencies have huge amounts of money to spend and we don’t want to see that going elsewhere,” said Bedir Aydemir, head of audience and data at News UK.

+ Related: “Cookie apocalypse” forces profound changes in online advertising (Financial Times)