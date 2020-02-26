Need to Know: Feb. 26, 2020

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: How freelance unions get creative in their approach to organizing (Talk Poverty)

But did you know: Freelancers resist precarity by sharing rates and organizing (Columbia Journalism Review)

Although rate-sharing is typically considered taboo (and some publishers expressly forbid it), more freelancers have been speaking out about the importance of being transparent — and vocal — on the subject of pay, especially as freelance labor organizations gain steam. But while this new openness has helped make conditions for some workers more equitable, many freelancers fear retribution. “Writers are scared of editors seeing them differently or refusing to work with them or being punished in another way because people are upset that they disclosed their rate,” said Bradley Babendir, a freelance book critic. Fear of retribution “seems to me like a rational reaction to a scary situation, but that’s why solidarity is so important.”

+ Noted: Report for America helped newsrooms raise nearly $1 million in local fundraising donations last year (Axios); Miami family donates $2.5 million to fund investigative journalism (Miami Herald); Journalists at the Orlando Sentinel move to form a union ahead of Alden Global Capital’s rising influence in Tribune (Orlando Weekly); Know a rising star in the nonprofit news space? You can nominate them for the 2020 INN Emerging Leaders Council (Institute for Nonprofit News)

API UPDATE

Ten engagement leaders share insights through API Community Listening Fellowship

API is grateful for the contribution of 10 engaged journalism experts who are advising journalists and news organizations in our Community Listening Fellowship. The fellowship, supported by a grant from the News Integrity Initiative at the Craig Newmark Graduate School for Journalism at CUNY, empowers 10 journalists and their newsrooms to start more journalism from a place of community listening.

+ How to create a good About Us page, in four parts (Twitter, @Trusting News)

TRY THIS AT HOME

How to add captions for video content on social media (Journalism.co.uk)

Most social media users mute sound when scrolling through their feeds, which renders video content far less impactful. A new (free!) tool called Subly quickly and automatically transcribes videos for social media, and includes the ability to edit and format the captions.

OFFSHORE

How Le Monde uses Whatsapp to reach African readers (Digiday)

Although WhatsApp drastically restricted the list size that publishers can broadcast messages to, French newspaper Le Monde is getting around that by using the WhatsApp status feature to reach readers in French-speaking African countries. Since December, Le Monde Afrique has grown to 10,000 WhatsApp followers by posting content to its status, a similar feature to Instagram Stories. Depending on the day, around 20% of its followers will view the WhatsApp status content.

+ Can Rupert Murdoch and Boris Johnson team up to kneecap the BBC? (Nieman Lab)

OFFBEAT

Whose job is it to retain subscribers? (Street Fight Mag)

One of the major weaknesses in customer retention strategies is that it’s not always obvious who in a company is responsible for keeping clients aboard. According to a recent survey of 435 decision-makers at subscription-dependent companies, more than 80% of them list subscriber retention as falling under one of the four following departments: customer success, sales, operations, and marketing. One of the top challenges in retaining subscribers listed by the survey participants was lack of cohesion in retention efforts across departments.

UP FOR DEBATE

Trump and Acosta spar; everyone loses (Poynter)

President Donald Trump and CNN’s Jim Acosta had another disrespectful exchange during a news conference Tuesday in New Delhi. Trump criticized CNN; Acosta shot back with “Mr. President, I think our record on delivering the truth is a lot better than yours sometimes.” Trump responded, “Let me tell you about your record, your record is so bad you ought to be ashamed of yourself. You have the worst record in the history of broadcasting.” Acosta’s willingness to spar with the president has often been criticized by other journalists. “These exchanges make Acosta look worse than Trump,” writes Poynter’s Tom Jones. “The story ends up being about Acosta and, ultimately, brings Acosta’s professionalism and objectivity into question.”

SHAREABLE

Six women. Two years. One better family leave policy. (Poynter)

Though they never heard the word “no,” it took nearly two years for six women at the Boston Globe to get a more robust parental leave policy for the newspaper. In August 2017, they drew up a blueprint for a policy that would provide 16 weeks of total paid family leave. They also provided a data-driven business case for implementing the policy, arguing that it would improve recruitment and retention. But the Globe at the time was going through an exodus of senior leadership, as well as dealing with several sexual harassment cases in its own newsroom. The women steered the policy through the turbulent times, eventually emerging with a policy that offered 10 weeks of fully paid leave for parents, with an additional 6-8 weeks of short-term disability for birth mothers.

+ Emily Ramshaw, co-founder and CEO of The 19th Project, on creating a news site with a gender lens (Take the Lead)