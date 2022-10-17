Need to Know Election Edition: How to effectively listen to your community

Note from the editor: Happy Monday! Welcome to the second installment of our special edition newsletter aimed at helping you with your 2022 midterms coverage. If you missed last week’s edition, you can check it out here, and let us know what you think by taking this one-minute survey.

How to effectively listen to your community

All your thoughtful election planning and coverage is wasted if no one’s buying what you’re selling (literally or figuratively). What does your community actually want and need to know about the election process, candidates and issues?

Those questions can’t be answered by journalists sitting in a meeting room or on a Zoom call. But residents of all backgrounds can help with the answers. And, as a bonus, they’ll be more engaged in your coverage because they provided input.

As journalists, we often aspire to provide the analytical or explanatory take. This temptation is more pronounced in times of chaos because of the journalistic impulse to help audiences make sense of complex issues and events. And while that’s important work, you may be surprised to hear that your audience wants you to cover specific topics relevant to their day-to-day lives.

Below are some ways to build trust with your community and effectively learn what they want to hear from you.

To earn trust, journalists must first understand what people need from the news and how they decide what information is credible. That’s vitally important for election coverage especially. And we can’t know those things unless we are actively in conversation with and listening to the people we aim to serve. — Joy Mayer, Director, Trusting News

TRY IT OUT NOW



✅ Let the public tell you what information they’re looking for but can’t find. The Citizens Agenda model centers voters and invites them to tell newsrooms what they want politicians to be talking about as they compete for votes.

✅ Collaborate with local community groups or agencies for a sense of what people are lacking — and consider offering voting guides, surveys or toolkits they can hand out to constituents. Here’s a great example of a partnership between a civic engagement hub and news outlet aiming to help constituents be well informed and prepared to vote in November.

✅ Avoid using “us vs. them” or two-sided framing when asking questions. Instead, use mindful language to complicate the narrative, and reveal more viewpoints by interviewing people who are not dead set on one approach. Learn more about complicating the narrative from Amanda Ripley and Solutions Journalism Network.

✅ Don’t be afraid to go off-platform to reach communities with low voter turnout. Consider printing off election guides that can be passed around, or starting a text message campaign that allows your audience to ask questions about the election. Here are some tips on answering live questions about voting.

✅ Follow up, and act on what you’ve learned. Send community members a note thanking them for their time along with an observation about what you learned. And be sure to have a standardized way to track community responses across the newsroom, so insights and trends are readily accessible.

✅ Don’t forget to set aside time in your schedule to pause your elections coverage schedule, reflect and evaluate your plans — now might be the time to try something new!

DIG DEEPER

+ Attend Thursday’s AP/API webinar on fine tuning your elections coverage plans.

+ This step-by-step guide discusses talking with people who don’t trust news.

+ ‘Focused listening’ can help address journalism’s trust problem.

+ How to be different — and better — this election.

+ Guide people to practical information with a service journalism approach.



WHAT OTHERS ARE DOING

+ Mountain Xpress launched a survey specifically targeting unaffiliated voters — a growing trend in western North Carolina.

+ Conecta Arizona hosts horas del cafecitos on its WhatsApp channel to answer questions in Spanish about the upcoming elections and build engagement with the community.

+ Alaska Public Media’s election resources section stemmed entirely from community listening sessions and outreach, including sessions conducted in rural communities. They are also partnering with local radio stations to help reach more Alaska Native and Filipino residents.

+ News414 — a collaboration between Wisconsin Watch and the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service — sent more than 336,000 text and social media messages over the past year, which led to 700 conversations between reporters and residents.