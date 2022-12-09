Need to Know: December 9, 2022

TOP NEWS THIS WEEK

On Thursday, journalists at The New York Times staged a one-day walkout after negotiations with management failed to reach a new deal. A group of Times’ freelancers is striking in solidarity, but two prominent DC-based reporters declined to join the walkout. (CNN, The Nation, Semafor)

MOST POPULAR STORIES THIS WEEK

These are the stories that captured the most interest from Need to Know subscribers this week.

Social media seen as mostly good for democracy across many nations, but U.S. is a major outlier. Globally, 57% of respondents said that social media was good for democracy, but only 34% of Americans said the same. (Pew Research Center)

GE buys out entire NYT print paper in historic first. The seven-figure campaign includes 22 full-page color ads, a branded wrap and a slew of digital and podcast ads. (Axios)

Survey suggests people don’t trust news industry because they don’t understand it. Nearly two-thirds of Brits who don’t know much about media said they don’t trust it, compared to about half of those with more knowledge. (Press Gazette)

NEW FROM API

American Press Institute’s Beyond Print program awards $60,000 in grants to four news organizations to test digital revenue strategies

API awarded grants to four news organizations participating in the Beyond Print program to help them test new ideas to create and expand their digital models. Since May, La Voz at The Arizona Republic, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, The Philadelphia Inquirer and The Seattle Times have focused on attracting audiences with new digital products and sustaining current reader revenue streams to allow them more time to increase their digital subscriber base and diversify revenue.

Beyond Twitter and Meta: What’s next for news on social media?

API and ONA are hosting a participatory conversation to discuss what the mass layoffs at Meta and Twitter — particularly the journalism partnership units — mean for news organizations. We’ll start with a quick look at what we’ve been hearing from newsrooms so far about how the changes have impacted their work, and explore case studies on ways they are adapting. Then, we’ll move into facilitated breakout groups to dive into the biggest topics on your mind. Join us online on Friday, December 16 at 1:00 p.m. EST — register here.

API is hiring a Web Applications Engineer

The Web Applications Engineer is a member of the Product Strategy team at the American Press Institute. This team works at the intersection of journalism and product to help news organizations navigate the needs of being effective, successful digital organizations. This new role is crucial as API enters a new era, seeking to better address the urgency of the multiple crises in journalism and local news, from the erosion of public trust in the media to the dwindling of business revenue. API’s main office is located in Arlington, Virginia. We will consider remote candidates anywhere in the continental United States.

Understanding communities starts with open conversations in the newsroom (Trusting News)

Dimensions of Difference, a new guide from Trusting News, is designed to support your newsroom in creating better content by helping you to identify, understand and talk about your own differences internally. While acknowledging and being able to talk productively about our many different points of view can be intimidating and messy, doing so creates better journalism for the communities we serve.

API Year in Review

As 2022 comes to a close, API is reflecting on the work we’ve done this year to support newsrooms in connecting with their communities and navigating industry challenges.

FOR THE WEEKEND

+ Newsonomics: Two years after launching a local news company (in an Alden market), here’s what I’ve learned (Nieman Lab)

+ CNN’s Headline News may seem thoroughly old-fashioned now that it’s dead. But its demise is a reminder of the creeping nature of media obsolescence. (The Atlantic)

+ The media startup Puck is aiming to build a business by covering power and wealth from the inside. (The New Yorker)

+ Can The Daily Wire turn Nashville into Hollywood for conservatives? (The New York Times)