Need to Know: December 9, 2021

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Report for America newsroom partners raised more than $4.6 million in 2020, which came to 61% more per reporter than the prior year (Report for America)

But did you know: Report for America adds 70 newsrooms, opens applications for more reporters (Report for America)

Report for America this week announced the selection of nearly 70 new host newsroom partners and opened applications for 150 new reporting corps positions. The additions expand Report for America’s corps size to 325, with at least one host newsroom in every state, as well as Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Report for America is making an effort to expand into rural communities, particularly the areas hardest hit by newsroom closures. And many of the beats — nearly 40% — will cover communities of color, meeting a continued demand from newsrooms to provide more equitable coverage.

Newsletter The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Subscribe

+ Noted: Center for Cooperative Media relaunches and expands NJ News Commons, its flagship project (Medium, Center for Cooperative Media)

API UPDATE

How the Florida Times-Union used Instagram to connect with a younger, more diverse audience (Better News)

Here’s an idea to steal and adapt: Grow your audience — including younger, more diverse readers — by using non-traditional social media platforms to promote stories and establish lines of communication where readers feel like they can interact with a person, not a company. This story is part of a series on Better News that showcases innovative and experimental ideas that emerge from Table Stakes, the newsroom training program; and shares replicable tactics that benefit the news industry as a whole.

TRY THIS AT HOME

How not to spread misinformation in a headline (Journalist’s Resource)

When covering misinformation, journalists need to choose their words carefully for headlines and ledes. Think about what your audiences may take away from your headline and the first few paragraphs of your article, or a short post on social media. How can you avoid misleading readers who don’t dive any deeper? If you’re unsure whether your headline is misleading, ask an expert for feedback or simply rewrite it to be safe. “If a headline is designed to fact-check a rumor, where possible, lead with the truth instead of simply repeating details of the rumor,” Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy recommended in a November advisory on confronting health misinformation. “Images are often shared on social media alongside headlines and can be easily manipulated and used out of context.”

OFFSHORE

Number of journalists behind bars reaches global high (Committee to Protect Journalists)

The number of journalists jailed around the world set another record in 2021, according to a new report from the Committee to Protect Journalists. In 2021, 293 journalists were imprisoned, up from 280 in 2020. China has jailed the most journalists for the third year in a row, with more than 50 put behind bars; Myanmar is second after the media crackdown that followed its Feb. 1 military coup. “In a world preoccupied with COVID-19 and trying to prioritize issues like climate change, repressive governments are clearly aware that public outrage at human rights abuses is blunted and democratic governments have less appetite for political or economic retaliation,” the report’s authors write.

OFFBEAT

Here’s the business model behind the media-bias chart that’s gone viral (Morning Brew)

The scatterplot media-bias chart, published by media ratings company Ad Fontes, organizes U.S. media companies by their partisan bias and trustworthiness. Ad Fontes is similar to NewsGuard, another company that analyzes and scores media bias, in that it helps advertisers figure out where they may — or may not — want to run ads. It pays around 35 part-time analysts (who self-report their own political leanings) $20 an hour to review individual articles, podcasts, and news shows and rate them. For $18,000 a year, advertisers can access the interactive media-bias chart, which they can then use to tell their media buyers where to run ads. The approach differs from advertiser practices like keyword blocking, which can ultimately hurt news organizations trying to cover important and necessary topics.

+ How publishers are handling returns to the office going into 2022 (Digiday)

UP FOR DEBATE

FTC: Let digital subscribers click to cancel. Newspapers: Hey, not so fast. (Nieman Lab)

The Federal Trade Commission recently vowed to crack down on publishers that make it difficult to cancel online subscriptions. But many legacy publishers are still requiring subscribers to call to cancel or go through other deliberately complicated cancellation processes, writes Sarah Scire. At the Minneapolis Star Tribune, subscribers have the option to cancel online, “but we don’t lead with it,” says senior vice president of circulation and chief marketing officer Steve Yaeger. Yaeger acknowledges that online cancellation and other account management processes — like changing subscriptions, adding or subtracting products, and changing payment methods — need to be much easier for subscribers. “If it’s good for our customers, it’s going to be good for our business,” he says.

SHAREABLE

From an idea to a thriving local news ecosystem (Medium, New Mexico Local News Fund)

The New Mexico Local News Fund was created in 2018 to support local news outlets as they sought to better serve people who have been historically marginalized in news coverage. Founder and co-director Sarah Gustavus Lim explains how the effort became a success: strong collaboration among participating newsrooms, fellowships for journalists from the communities they are trying to serve, and measuring success in small wins — such as the number of fellows that now have full-time jobs or newsrooms finding new sources of revenue. “I’m still learning how to effectively track progress,” writes Gustavus Lim, “but I have found that keeping a list and reviewing it often helps to envision the path forward as it’s still being built.”